NASCAR Roval 400 weather forecast: It’s raining at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR is preparing for wet weather racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Cup Series’ Roval 400 race at the track’s 17-turn road course this Sunday.
Rain hit the speedway hours before the the start of the 2:30 p.m. race (NBC) and is expected to remain overhead throughout the evening. The forecast projects the downpour shifting to a 40-50% chance of rain after 2 p.m., and the afternoon could see lighter patches, according to AccuWeather.com’s radar.
The Xfinity Series completed its full 68-lap road course race, including a lap of overtime, in the rain Saturday. NASCAR will determine before the race if the Cup Series will proceed with a “wet weather” start or “damp weather” start. If declared a wet weather start, which is likely, teams will be required to change to rain tires, activate their rear flashing lights and have a working windshield wiper. (Damp weather means it is the team’s choice.)
This story will be updated with the latest forecast for the race.
