NASCAR Roval 400 weather forecast: It’s raining at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Gray Gauilding race in the rain during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Saturday. More rain is expected for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the same track. AP

NASCAR is preparing for wet weather racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Cup Series’ Roval 400 race at the track’s 17-turn road course this Sunday.

Rain hit the speedway hours before the the start of the 2:30 p.m. race (NBC) and is expected to remain overhead throughout the evening. The forecast projects the downpour shifting to a 40-50% chance of rain after 2 p.m., and the afternoon could see lighter patches, according to AccuWeather.com’s radar.

The Xfinity Series completed its full 68-lap road course race, including a lap of overtime, in the rain Saturday. NASCAR will determine before the race if the Cup Series will proceed with a “wet weather” start or “damp weather” start. If declared a wet weather start, which is likely, teams will be required to change to rain tires, activate their rear flashing lights and have a working windshield wiper. (Damp weather means it is the team’s choice.)

