5 Xfinity drivers every NASCAR fan should know who could make the jump to Cup Series

If last weekend’s races at Charlotte Motor Speedway demonstrated anything, it’s that NASCAR’s Xfinity Series deserves more credit. The lower level circuit ran a full playoff elimination event Saturday night as water pooled on a dimly lit track. Those wet weather conditions were more treacherous than what the Cup grid faced Sunday at the Charlotte Puddle — er, Roval.

At least one driver in the series, Ross Chastain, is making the leap to full-time Cup racing next season with Chip Ganassi, but open seats remain in the top series as drivers of all levels look ahead to next season while racing to secure contracts.

In addition to Chastain, these are five drivers the Observer is watching as candidates for a potential Cup jump while the 2020 NASCAR calendar winds down. For full Xfinity standings, click here.

1. Austin Cindric, No. 22 Ford for Team Penske

Cindric is already confirmed to drive the No. 21 in the Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing, but that transition won’t happen until 2022. The Ford development driver will spend another year in Xfinity full time and race in select Cup events, according to Team Penske. No. 21 driver Matt DiBenedetto will remain with his team for 2021, then Cindric will have the opportunity to join Cup the same year the Next Gen car is released in ‘22.

“As we continue to position our team for future success, it is important to make sure Austin continues his development in the Xfinity Series with Team Penske,” a statement from Roger Penske said along with the news that the team signed Cindric to a multi-year deal. “Austin has made great strides in recent years and he has become a consistent winner and a true championship contender this season.”

Cindric made his full-time Penske debut last season after his entrance into the Xfinity Series in 2018, when he split time between Penske’s No. 12 and No. 22 Fords, and the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. He posted two wins and 14 top-fives last year, and is having his best season yet. He has earned five wins (two at road courses) and 17 top-fives in 2020 to capture the regular-season championship.

Cindric, 21, is considered a skilled driver on a variety of courses and has experience competing in various IMSA, rallycross and supercars events.

Austin Cindric will drive the Next Gen car for Wood Brothers in 2022. Nell Redmond AP

2. Chase Briscoe, No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Briscoe is quickly emerging as the Kevin Harvick of the Xfinity Series. With his most recent playoff wins at Bristol and Las Vegas, the No. 98 SHR driver has amassed eight wins this season and is first in points ahead of Cindric heading into the Round of 8. Briscoe seems like a natural candidate for the No. 14 Ford to replace Clint Bowyer, who announced last week that he will retire from racing to join FOX Sports’ NASCAR broadcast booth next season.

Briscoe charted a similar path as Cindric, running part-time in 2018 in the No. 98 and the No. 60 Fords. He scored one win at the Roval that year before moving to the No. 98 full-time in Xfinity last season, in which he earned one win (Iowa) and 13 top-fives. This year is proving to be a watershed season for the 25-year-old, who got his start racing sprint cars.

Briscoe finished second at Charlotte over the weekend and was leading late laps before spinning out through a puddle, but the Roval run further highlighted his competitive road racing skill.

SHR could always opt for a development plan similar to Team Penske’s with Cindric, which would allow Briscoe to debut in Cup at the same time as Next Gen. With names like Kyle Larson and Erik Jones still undecided for next season, the organization could have other considerations with Cup experience, but there’s no doubt Brisoce is garnering attention.

Chase Briscoe (98) is a candidate to drive the No. 14 car vacated by Clint Bowyer next season at the Cup level. Nell Redmond AP

3. Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing

Haley has earned three career Xfinity wins, all this season at superspeedways. His most recent victory came at Talladega two weeks ago, allowing Haley to advance to the playoff Round of 8. The 21-year-old driver is separating himself as a superspeedway prodigy, and told the Observer Friday that he is considering multiple offers, including one from Spire Motorsports, which will field two Cup Series teams in 2021. Haley in his final contract year with Kaulig and has raced for Spire in select Cup Series events, but he said there are multiple factors he’s considering and he’s “not rushing to get to Cup.”

“If I got a Truck offer that was worth a lot of pay, then I would probably consider that, too,” Haley said. “Definitely everyone wants to go to Cup. That’s where everything is made, money-wise and career-wise, but there are a lot of offers out there and I just gotta figure out which one makes the most sense.”

Justin Haley competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

4. Kaz Grala, No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing

Grala made an impression in the Cup Series earlier this year when he substituted in the No. 3 Chevrolet for Austin Dillon at the Daytona road course after Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss the race. Grala finished in the top-10, in seventh place, despite the series’ new course and his first Cup attempt.

He has competed part-time for RCR over the last two seasons, running only five races so far in 2020, including two road course races at Road America and the Roval. Grala finished fourth at Road America, but didn’t fare as well at Charlotte, finishing 31st after winning the first stage. He said last week that he thinks the addition of more road courses on next season’s Cup schedule could generate more interest from teams in the top series.

The 21-year-old driver could land a ride at a smaller Cup team, such as Go Fas or Gaunt Brothers, although he said nothing is finalized and it seems like no one knows where they will land until they “read it on Twitter.”

And although Grala is aware of his road racing appeal, he said he’s looking to prove himself beyond that.

“Everybody knows that I love road course races and that’s no secret,” Grala said. “I do want to move my reputation to being a versatile driver and being able to run on any type of track.”

Kaz Grala stands by his car before the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Saturday. Nell Redmond AP

5. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing

If you weren’t impressed with Allmendinger’s performance Saturday, in which he battled Briscoe until inheriting the lead in the final few laps to claim his second Xfinity win of the season, then you weren’t watching the race. Allmendinger, like Grala, has developed somewhat of a road-course-racing reputation and, unlike Grala, already has Cup experience.

The 38-year-old driver raced the No. 47 for JTG Daugherty in the Cup Series from 2013 to 2018 until the team pivoted to Ryan Preece, who now drives the No. 37. Allmendinger has competed in select Xfinity events for Kaulig Racing for the past two seasons, earning three wins — one at Road America in 2019, one at Atlanta in June and his most recent Roval victory — in the 15 races, while also broadcasting for NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage.

Allmendigner told Frontstretch that he would return to Kaulig in some capacity next season, but the team could potentially field a car in select Cup Series events next season with Allmendinger behind the wheel.

AJ Allmendinger (16) races Chase Briscoe (98) at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord on Saturday. Allmendinger won the race. Nell Redmond AP