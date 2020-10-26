Will rain postpone NASCAR race at Texas again Monday? More wet weather is on the way

Cars sit on pit road during a red flag period due to misty rain during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

NASCAR will be ready to race in Texas on Monday morning, but Mother Nature might have other plans. The forecast in Fort Worth calls for rain the next three days.

As of late Sunday night, there is a 60% chance of rain starting overnight and carrying through to 11 p.m. Monday, although the probability of precipitation will drop to around 50% in the late afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.

The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of precipitation Monday.

That means NASCAR’s playoff race, the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, could get pushed to Tuesday, when rain is still likely. The forecast shows probable rain and thunderstorms Wednesday before skies are expected to clear up Thursday.

NASCAR completed 52 laps of its Cup Series playoff race and at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday before the red flag came out for a wet track due to heavy mist. The race was postponed to Monday at 9 a.m. local time and could be facing another postponement, but the sanctioning body will attempt to find a window to complete the 334-lap race before pushing it to next week following its second-to-last race at Martinsville on Sunday.

The race at Texas would be official on Lap 167.

NASCAR RACE AT TEXAS STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)

Order Driver Car No. 1 Clint Bowyer 14 2 Jimmie Johnson 48 3 Erik Jones 20 4 Joey Logano* 22 5 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 6 Chase Elliott* 9 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Austin Dillon 3 9 Brad Keselowski* 2 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 William Byron 24 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Kurt Busch* 1 15 Denny Hamlin* 11 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Alex Bowman* 88 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Bubba Wallace 43 22 Michael McDowell 34 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Ryan Preece 37 27 Aric Almirola 10 28 Ty Dillon 13 29 Joey Gase 51 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Timmy Hill 66 32 Daniel Suárez 96 33 Chad Finchum 49 34 Brennan Poole 15 35 Reed Sorenson (one lap down) 77 36 Kevin Harvick* (one lap down) 4 37 Josh Bilicki (two laps down) 7 38 Chris Buescher (-10) 17 39 Quin Houff (-11) 0 40 JJ Yeley (out) 27

*Playoff driver