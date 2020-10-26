NASCAR & Auto Racing
Will rain postpone NASCAR race at Texas again Monday? More wet weather is on the way
NASCAR will be ready to race in Texas on Monday morning, but Mother Nature might have other plans. The forecast in Fort Worth calls for rain the next three days.
As of late Sunday night, there is a 60% chance of rain starting overnight and carrying through to 11 p.m. Monday, although the probability of precipitation will drop to around 50% in the late afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.
The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of precipitation Monday.
That means NASCAR’s playoff race, the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, could get pushed to Tuesday, when rain is still likely. The forecast shows probable rain and thunderstorms Wednesday before skies are expected to clear up Thursday.
NASCAR completed 52 laps of its Cup Series playoff race and at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday before the red flag came out for a wet track due to heavy mist. The race was postponed to Monday at 9 a.m. local time and could be facing another postponement, but the sanctioning body will attempt to find a window to complete the 334-lap race before pushing it to next week following its second-to-last race at Martinsville on Sunday.
The race at Texas would be official on Lap 167.
NASCAR RACE AT TEXAS STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|2
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|3
|Erik Jones
|20
|4
|Joey Logano*
|22
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|6
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Austin Dillon
|3
|9
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|William Byron
|24
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|14
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|15
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|18
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|22
|Michael McDowell
|34
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|26
|Ryan Preece
|37
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|29
|Joey Gase
|51
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|31
|Timmy Hill
|66
|32
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|33
|Chad Finchum
|49
|34
|Brennan Poole
|15
|35
|Reed Sorenson (one lap down)
|77
|36
|Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)
|4
|37
|Josh Bilicki (two laps down)
|7
|38
|Chris Buescher (-10)
|17
|39
|Quin Houff (-11)
|0
|40
|JJ Yeley (out)
|27
*Playoff driver
