NASCAR at Texas live updates: Race is delayed again as more rain falls Monday

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally designed by Noah Sweet Chevrolet, and Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Sport Clips Toyota, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Fort Worth, Texas

NASCAR’s Sunday playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was postponed to Monday morning for a wet track. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 starts at 10 a.m. EST on NBCSN.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after completing the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

More rainy weather is in the forecast for NASCAR today.

(Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard)

Joey Logano is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas last weekend. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Central.

8:45 a.m.: Groundhog Day at Texas Motor Speedway

Good morning! The track is soaked with 15 minutes to the green flag. It’s been raining since overnight and a light drizzle continues overhead at Texas Motor Speedway, and is expected to persist throughout the day. The temperature is also expected to fall to around 48 degrees by 4 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

The postponed race was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but it’s almost certain there will not be an on-time start. The rain will likely persist throughout the day, so the race could be pushed another day or two days, but NASCAR will attempt to look for an open window to squeeze it in.

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano

ADV (win at Kansas)

Kevin Harvick

+41

Denny Hamlin

+20

Brad Keselowski

+8

Chase Elliott

-8

Alex Bowman

-27

Martin Truex Jr.

-51

Kurt Busch

-73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)

OrderDriverCar No.
1Clint Bowyer14
2Jimmie Johnson48
3Erik Jones20
4Joey Logano*22
5Martin Truex Jr.*19
6Chase Elliott*9
7Ryan Blaney12
8Austin Dillon3
9Brad Keselowski*2
10Kyle Busch18
11Tyler Reddick8
12William Byron24
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Kurt Busch*1
15Denny Hamlin*11
16Matt Kenseth42
17Christopher Bell95
18Alex Bowman*88
19John Hunter Nemechek38
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
21Bubba Wallace43
22Michael McDowell34
23Ryan Newman6
24Cole Custer41
25Corey LaJoie32
26Ryan Preece37
27Aric Almirola10
28Ty Dillon13
29Joey Gase51
30Garrett Smithley53
31Timmy Hill66
32Daniel Suárez96
33Chad Finchum49
34Brennan Poole15
35Reed Sorenson (one lap down)77
36Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)4
37Josh Bilicki (two laps down)7
38Chris Buescher (-10)17
39Quin Houff (-11)00
40JJ Yeley (out)27

*Playoff driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
