Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection before NASCAR championship at Phoenix

Avondale, Ariz.

Chase Elliott failed his pre-race inspection twice ahead of today’s NASCAR championship event at Phoenix.

Elliott is competing in the championship race for the first time as a final four driver in the Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet will have to start at the rear of the field.

Sunday’s championship race begins at 3 p.m. ET. The other Championship 4 drivers are Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

This story is developing and will be updated.

