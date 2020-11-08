NASCAR & Auto Racing
Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection before NASCAR championship at Phoenix
Chase Elliott failed his pre-race inspection twice ahead of today’s NASCAR championship event at Phoenix.
Elliott is competing in the championship race for the first time as a final four driver in the Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet will have to start at the rear of the field.
Sunday’s championship race begins at 3 p.m. ET. The other Championship 4 drivers are Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.
This story is developing and will be updated.
