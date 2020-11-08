Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection before NASCAR championship at Phoenix

Chase Elliott failed his pre-race inspection twice ahead of today’s NASCAR championship event at Phoenix.

Elliott is competing in the championship race for the first time as a final four driver in the Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet will have to start at the rear of the field.

Sunday’s championship race begins at 3 p.m. ET. The other Championship 4 drivers are Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

The track just announced Elliott failed pre-race tech. Big “oooooohhhh” from fans near the entrance. — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) November 8, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.