NASCAR at Nashville live updates: Aric Almirola starting on the pole after qualifying

The NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway is today. The Ally 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300. All times are Eastern.

We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Race start delayed 10 minutes due to traffic

Traffic surrounding the track in Lebanon, Tenn. will cause NASCAR to delay the start of the race by 10 minutes to allow more fans to arrive before the green flag. The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 3:55 p.m. Traffic flow was reportedly an issue during earlier races this weekend.

Alvin Kamara joins NASCAR with a new role

2 p.m.: Alvin Kamara — yes, that Alvin Kamara; The NFL’s New Orleans Saints running back — announced Sunday that he’s joined NASCAR as the sport’s first Growth & Engagement Advisor. Kamara is at the track in Lebanon, Tenn. ahead of Sunday’s Cup race and told reporters that he has an office and keycard.

“I never had a job besides the NFL, so I’ve got two jobs now,” Kamara said. “(Saints head coach) Sean Payton is gonna have to give me some downtime.”

Kamara’s juice company, The Big Squeezy, sponsored an Xfinity Series car driven by Ryan Vargas for the race at the Daytona road course. Kamara became a major champion of the sport last year in response to NASCAR’s social justice advocacy and met with NASCAR president Steve Phelps during his first race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also attended this year’s Daytona 500.

Three cars dropping to the rear

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race; Those three cars are driven by Erik Jones, who scrubbed the wall during qualifying, William Byron and Quin Houff. All three teams will drop to the back for the start due to unapproved adjustments. Byron was slated to start fourth, Jones was ninth and Houff was last.

Aric Almirola wins the pole

11:50 a.m.: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola posted the fastest single qualifying lap this morning to win the pole position for this afternoon’s race. Almirola’s qualifying time was 29.557 seconds. He sits 28th in NASCAR’s point standings and earned his third pole start in his career. Almirola will start ahead of Kyle Busch in the front row. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney will also start in the top-10.

NASCAR at Nashville qualifying results and starting lineup

Order Car No. Driver Time behind leader (sec.) Time (sec.) 1 10 Aric Almirola -- 29.557 2 18 Kyle Busch 0.015 29.572 3 22 Joey Logano 0.026 29.583 4 24 William Byron 0.055 29.612 5 5 Kyle Larson 0.091 29.648 6 9 Chase Elliott 0.165 29.722 7 41 Cole Custer 0.195 29.752 8 48 Alex Bowman 0.254 29.811 9 43 Erik Jones 0.278 29.835 10 12 Ryan Blaney 0.28 29.837 11 21 Matt DiBenedetto 0.282 29.839 12 4 Kevin Harvick 0.341 29.898 13 11 Denny Hamlin 0.348 29.905 14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.368 29.925 15 2 Brad Keselowski 0.377 29.934 16 14 Chase Briscoe # 0.388 29.945 17 17 Chris Buescher 0.429 29.986 18 38 Anthony Alfredo # 0.441 29.998 19 42 Ross Chastain 0.446 30.003 20 37 Ryan Preece 0.47 30.027 21 23 Bubba Wallace 0.491 30.048 22 99 Daniel Suárez 0.541 30.098 23 34 Michael McDowell 0.547 30.104 24 7 Corey LaJoie 0.587 30.144 25 20 Christopher Bell 0.612 30.169 26 8 Tyler Reddick 0.65 30.207 27 77 Justin Haley 0.658 30.215 28 3 Austin Dillon 0.678 30.235 29 6 Ryan Newman 0.693 30.25 30 1 Kurt Busch 0.742 30.299 31 78 BJ McLeod 0.818 30.375 32 51 JJ Yeley 0.998 30.555 33 66 Chad Finchum 1.247 30.804 34 52 Josh Bilicki 1.264 30.821 35 19 Martin Truex Jr. 1.374 30.931 36 53 Garrett Smithley 1.534 31.091 37 15 Joey Gase 1.588 31.145 38 13 David Starr 2.134 31.691 39 0 Quin Houff -- 0

# rookie

How to watch NASCAR at Nashville









Race: Ally 400

When: Sunday, June 20

When: race at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300