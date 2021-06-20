NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Nashville live updates: Aric Almirola starting on the pole after qualifying
The NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway is today. The Ally 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300. All times are Eastern.
We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Race start delayed 10 minutes due to traffic
Traffic surrounding the track in Lebanon, Tenn. will cause NASCAR to delay the start of the race by 10 minutes to allow more fans to arrive before the green flag. The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 3:55 p.m. Traffic flow was reportedly an issue during earlier races this weekend.
Alvin Kamara joins NASCAR with a new role
2 p.m.: Alvin Kamara — yes, that Alvin Kamara; The NFL’s New Orleans Saints running back — announced Sunday that he’s joined NASCAR as the sport’s first Growth & Engagement Advisor. Kamara is at the track in Lebanon, Tenn. ahead of Sunday’s Cup race and told reporters that he has an office and keycard.
“I never had a job besides the NFL, so I’ve got two jobs now,” Kamara said. “(Saints head coach) Sean Payton is gonna have to give me some downtime.”
Kamara’s juice company, The Big Squeezy, sponsored an Xfinity Series car driven by Ryan Vargas for the race at the Daytona road course. Kamara became a major champion of the sport last year in response to NASCAR’s social justice advocacy and met with NASCAR president Steve Phelps during his first race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also attended this year’s Daytona 500.
Three cars dropping to the rear
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that three cars will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race; Those three cars are driven by Erik Jones, who scrubbed the wall during qualifying, William Byron and Quin Houff. All three teams will drop to the back for the start due to unapproved adjustments. Byron was slated to start fourth, Jones was ninth and Houff was last.
Aric Almirola wins the pole
11:50 a.m.: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola posted the fastest single qualifying lap this morning to win the pole position for this afternoon’s race. Almirola’s qualifying time was 29.557 seconds. He sits 28th in NASCAR’s point standings and earned his third pole start in his career. Almirola will start ahead of Kyle Busch in the front row. Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney will also start in the top-10.
NASCAR at Nashville qualifying results and starting lineup
|Order
|Car No.
|Driver
|Time behind leader (sec.)
|Time (sec.)
|1
|10
|Aric Almirola
|--
|29.557
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|0.015
|29.572
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|0.026
|29.583
|4
|24
|William Byron
|0.055
|29.612
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|0.091
|29.648
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|0.165
|29.722
|7
|41
|Cole Custer
|0.195
|29.752
|8
|48
|Alex Bowman
|0.254
|29.811
|9
|43
|Erik Jones
|0.278
|29.835
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|0.28
|29.837
|11
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|0.282
|29.839
|12
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|0.341
|29.898
|13
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|0.348
|29.905
|14
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.368
|29.925
|15
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|0.377
|29.934
|16
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|0.388
|29.945
|17
|17
|Chris Buescher
|0.429
|29.986
|18
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|0.441
|29.998
|19
|42
|Ross Chastain
|0.446
|30.003
|20
|37
|Ryan Preece
|0.47
|30.027
|21
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|0.491
|30.048
|22
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|0.541
|30.098
|23
|34
|Michael McDowell
|0.547
|30.104
|24
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|0.587
|30.144
|25
|20
|Christopher Bell
|0.612
|30.169
|26
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|0.65
|30.207
|27
|77
|Justin Haley
|0.658
|30.215
|28
|3
|Austin Dillon
|0.678
|30.235
|29
|6
|Ryan Newman
|0.693
|30.25
|30
|1
|Kurt Busch
|0.742
|30.299
|31
|78
|BJ McLeod
|0.818
|30.375
|32
|51
|JJ Yeley
|0.998
|30.555
|33
|66
|Chad Finchum
|1.247
|30.804
|34
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|1.264
|30.821
|35
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|1.374
|30.931
|36
|53
|Garrett Smithley
|1.534
|31.091
|37
|15
|Joey Gase
|1.588
|31.145
|38
|13
|David Starr
|2.134
|31.691
|39
|0
|Quin Houff
|--
|0
# rookie
How to watch NASCAR at Nashville
Race: Ally 400
When: Sunday, June 20
When: race at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 399 miles (300 laps) with stages ending on laps 90, 185 and 300
Comments