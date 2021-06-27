NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Cup Series back for Day 2, Buescher on the pole

Alex Bowman (48) motors down the front straight near the end of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Bowman passed Kyle Larson on the last lap to win. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

The second Cup race of NASCAR’s doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway is today. The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 350 miles (140 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 85, 140. All times are Eastern.

We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race

3 p.m.: NASCAR confirms that full-time Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier will fill in piloting the No. 77 today for Spire Motorsports. Justin Haley was slated drive in today’s Cup race, but Haley was involved in an accident on Lap 24 of 90 during today’s Xfinity race. Haley was released from the care center following the accident, but Spire will pivot to Allgaier driving out of an “abundance of caution,” according to reports. The No. 77 was slated to start 27th, and with the driver change, Allgaier will drop to the rear.

“I fit in the car, which is a plus,” Allgaier said on NBCSN.

2:35 p.m.: Austin Cindric wins NASCAR’s Xfinity race at Pocono for his fourth victory this year. He held off Ty Gibbs, who finished second and made a late run at the checkered flag. Gibbs finished 0.3 seconds behind Cindric, with Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and A.J. Allmendinger finishing in the top-five. The Cup race is up next.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR approved seven drivers to use a backup car for today’s Cup race: Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfredo, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman and Cole Custer. They will drop to the rear at the start of today’s race.2:30 p.m.: Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell are starting in the front row for today’s race at Pocono due to the invert of the top-20 finishing teams from yesterday’s race at the same track. Buescher finished 20th (McDowell was 19th). Day 1 Pocono race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th today after securing his third win this season. It was the sixth points race win in a row for a Hendrick Motorsports driver. Bowman is looking to make it a weekend sweep, with the track promising that one fan will win $10,000 and five local charities will split $90,000 if he’s able to do so, per NBC Sports.

NASCAR at Pocono Day 2 starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Chris Buescher 17 2 Michael McDowell 34 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 4 Christopher Bell 20 5 Aric Almirola 10 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 7 Bubba Wallace 23 8 Daniel Suárez 99 9 Chase Elliott 9 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Brad Keselowski 2 12 Kyle Larson 5 13 Kevin Harvick 4 14 Joey Logano 22 15 Kurt Busch 1 16 Ryan Blaney 12 17 Denny Hamlin 11 18 William Byron 24 19 Kyle Busch 18 20 Alex Bowman 48 21 Austin Dillon 3 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ryan Preece 37 24 Chase Briscoe 14 25 Cody Ware 51 26 Anthony Alfredo 38 27 Justin Allgaier* 77 28 James Davison 15 29 Garrett Smithley 53 30 BJ McLeod 78 31 Quin Houff 0 32 Matt DiBenedetto 21 33 Ross Chastain 42 34 Josh Bilicki 52 35 Timmy Hill 66 36 Corey LaJoie 7 37 Ryan Newman 6 38 Cole Custer 41

