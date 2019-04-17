No. 6 worst NFL Draft pick in Panthers history: Dwayne Jarrett

Beyond his on-field struggles, Dwayne Jarrett was arrested twice for DWI during his four years in Carolina. YALONDA M. JAMES

Welcome to the dark side of the NFL Draft as we re-visit the 10 worst picks in Carolina Panthers history.

No. 6 worst pick: WR Dwayne Jarrett (2007)

The Carolina Panthers liked Jarrett so much that they cut a still-productive, albeit aging, Keyshawn Johnson shortly after drafting Jarrett in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2007 NFL draft.

And for good reason — Jarrett was a two-time All-American at USC (Southern California, not South Carolina), playing in one of the more talented offenses in college football history. Despite his 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame, however, he couldn’t match his collegiate production once he reached the NFL.

Panthers 2007 second-round pick Dwayne Jarrett failed to match his collegiate production during his NFL career. JEFF SINER Observer staff file photo

In four years with the Panthers, Jarrett compiled just 428 yards and a touchdown on 35 catches, which was a fraction of the 55 catches, 849 yards and 13 touchdowns he turned in during his freshman season at USC.

Jarrett’s struggles weren’t limited to the field. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in 2008 and was arrested for the same offense in 2010, the latter being the final straw as far as his tenure in Charlotte. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney released him hours after his second arrest.