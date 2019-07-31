Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers training camp Day 6 – Quick highlights

Panthers Christian McCaffrey fan goes wild meeting star player

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made fan Christy McCallum's day on Monday, July 29, 2019 when he went back to sign an autograph for her. McCallum's excitement could be heard over the mowers and conversation along the fence line. By
SPARTANBURG

The Carolina Panthers are back at practice Wednesday morning at Wofford College after a day off, their first of training camp. The team will have one more practice Thursday morning before heading back to Charlotte. The Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest on Friday night, rain or shine.

Updates

9 a.m.: It’s a little thing, but I think it’s pretty dope Will Grier, Kyle Allen, and Taylor Heinicke come out to practice together every morning. — Brendan Marks

8:58 a.m.: Torrey Smith when he saw the referees were at practice today: “There’s been so much holding out here!!” — Brendan Marks

Preseason schedule

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 3, 7, 9-10

