WATCH: Panthers gamble on 4th down with Teddy Bridgewater before go-ahead touchdown

Early in Sunday’s game with the Cardinals, Panthers coach Matt Rhule took a little gamble, going for it on fourth-and-2 at the Cardinals 41.

QB Teddy Bridgewater took the snap and faked a handoff and sprinted out to the right side for a gain of six.

The Panthers may have gotten away with a delay of game on the play.

As the drive continued, Mike Davis got a big run to get Carolina near the goal line and then he took it it from the 2, running behind the left side of the Panthers offensive line. It was his first red zone rushing touchdown for the Panthers.

After slowing down in the red zone multiple times last week against the Chargers, Carolina made it fans feel good, getting into the end zone on the first try Sunday. The Panthers lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
