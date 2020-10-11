Panthers vs. Falcons live updates: No Julio Jones for Atlanta today

The Panthers play the winless Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Follow our live game updates here as Carolina looks to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South with a victory.

Christian McCaffrey is still on IR

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Sunday’s game against the Falcons will be the third he has missed. The Panthers will start Mike Davis in his place, with Trenton Cannon being the other active running back.

Panthers and Falcons inactive players

The most notable player missing today’s game with Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones, who has a hamstring injury. The only Panthers player who is inactive because of injury is cornerback Eli Apple. Here is a full list of inactive players in today’s game.

Atlanta vs Carolina uniform combination

The Panthers are wearing white tops with white pants and blue socks. The Falcons are wearing black on black.