Panthers’ Brian Burns took a step toward playing Thursday, but status for game is unclear

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was limited in practice Thursday, an upgrade from his “Did Not Practice,” designation the day before.

Meanwhile, rookie Yetur Gross-Matos missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury, a troubling sign for a rookie who has dealt with injuries and illnesses throughout the season.

Burns suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday’s game as he attempted to tackle Falcons running back Brian Hill. As Burns dove to make the play, he collided with three of his teammates. He laid on the ground face first.

Burns did not return to the game. But he seems to be making progress.

“I was pleased to see him out there today,” Panther coach Matt Rhule said.

Gross-Matos injured his ankle at the end of the third quarter. Their statuses for Sunday’s game against the Bears is uncertain.

If Burns and Gross-Matos can’t go, the Panthers will likely turn to defensive ends Marquis Haynes, Stephen Weatherly and Efe Obada. Burns’ absence, in particular, would be a huge blow to the Panthers.

He’s arguably been their best defender. Add on Gross-Matos, and Kawann Short, who is out for the season after injuring his shoulder last week, and the Panthers are in trouble. The Panthers struggled to generate much pressure in their first two games, but have done so recently. As a result, they’ve won three straight.

“It affects a great deal,” Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said, when asked Thursday how Burns’ absence would affect the defense. “We use Brian in a lot of situations, different defenses like we use Jeremy Chinn. So he does a lot of for us. Without Brian, there’s a hole in what we do. “

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) is helped after injury against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP

Burns has two sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He had a strip sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on the play before he suffered the injury.

Snow said the Panthers will adapt if Burns is not available and will rely on the backups.

“We’ve got to be creative if we’re without him,” Snow said of Burns. “And we have different packages that we can do that, we’re preparing for that, but this league — you’re going to have injuries. It’s the next man up, and you’ve got to be multiple enough to handle the injuries.”

Other notes

▪ Panthers offensive linemen Tyler Larsen (illness) and Michael Schoefield (not injury related) were not at practice Thursday.

▪ Cornerback Eli Apple was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after missing four of the first five games with a hamstring injury.

▪ The Panthers remained in intensive protocol for the second consecutive day as precaution after an Atlanta Falcons player tested positive. The Panthers practiced with pads Thursday, but wore masks and face shields during the stretching portion that media was allowed to view.

▪ Rhule said Short has a surgery on his shoulder scheduled for next week.

▪ Rhule said he will activate wide receiver Keith Kirkwood off the injured reserve this week. Kirkwood has been injured since training camp with a clavicle injury.