Panthers scouting report: Against the Saints, running the football may prove difficult

In the words of Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Panthers were “humbled” last week in their loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears stifled the Carolina offense. Bridgewater was pressured, the Panthers couldn’t run the ball and they turned it over three times in the 23-16 loss.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, against the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers hope to fix the mistakes that cost them last week’s game.

Let’s break down the matchup:

When the Panthers pass the ball ...

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had one of his worst performances of the season against the Bears.

Aside from that game, Bridgewater has played well this season. He is ranked fifth in the league with a 70.9% completion percentage, eighth with 1,676 yards passing and is tied for ninth with 20 pass completions of 20 yards or more.

The good news for the Panthers heading into this matchup is that the Saints have not defended the pass well. While they rank 18th in the league in passing yards allowed per game, New Orleans hasn’t been able to keep teams out of the end zone. Opposing quarterbacks have thrown 15 touchdowns, only three interceptions, and have a 108.2 passer rating against the Saints defense. The 15 passing scores is second-worst in the league. Only the Atlanta Falcons have allowed more (18).

In other words, Bridgewater has a good chance to have a big game against his former team.

Advantage: Panthers

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

When the Panthers run the ball ...

Running back Mike Davis was great in his first three games with Christian McCaffrey out. But he struggled to break for a big run against the Bears’ stout defense.

The Saints aren’t a better matchup for Davis. Against New Orleans, opposing running backs are averaging only 3.6 yards per carry.

Defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson have been the key at stopping the run. They have 10.5 combined tackles for loss.

And you can’t talk about the Saints defense without mentioning Demario Davis, who leads the Saints with 36 tackles. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss.

Mike Davis may have another tough game on Sunday.

Advantage: Saints

When the Saints pass the ball ...

How well the Saints play on Sunday will likely depend on how New Orleans fares without All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was ruled out on Friday. Thomas reportedly did not practice with ankle and hamstring issues that have limited him this season.

The Saints had a bye in Week 6.

While quarterback Drew Brees is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and running back Alvin Kamara is having a huge year, the Saints high-powered offense clearly isn’t the same without a healthy Thomas.

The Saints’ news went from bad to worse Friday, when they announced their second-leading receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and was ruled out for Sunday.

While the Panthers have been great against the pass this season, they’ll be without their most productive cornerback in Rasul Douglas on Sunday. Douglas was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday and was ruled out of the game. That’s not a good sign for the Panthers defense, which is already struggling with injuries.

Both cornerbacks Donte Jackson (turf toe) and Eli Apple (hamstring) were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. While both will likely play, both have been hampered by their injuries all season and haven’t finished games. Rookie Troy Pride Jr. is the only healthy cornerback.

And Kamara remains a huge threat in the passing game. He leads the Saints with 395 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Most of Kamara’s yards come after the catch, so the Panthers have to do a better job with tackling.

Advantage: Even

When the Saints run the ball ...

Carolina had its best game against the run last week versus the Bears, allowing only 63 yards. However, the Bears are one of the worst teams in the league at running the football.

The Saints haven’t been great, but they’ve definitely been better than the Bears. And stopping the run remains the Panthers’ biggest weakness. Carolina has allowed nine rushing touchdowns this season through six games.

That ranks in the bottom half of the NFL.

Kamara hasn’t been as good running the ball as he’s been catching it, but he’s still dangerous. He and Latavius Murray, who split the carries, have combined to run for 499 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.

Advantage: Saints

When they kick ...

The Panthers received great news Friday when they learned they could pull kicker Joey Slye from the COVID-19/reserve list. Slye has made 16-of-18 field goals this season.

Had he been unavailable for Sunday’s game, the Panthers were trying out three kickers Saturday, none of which had regular-season experience.

The Panthers fortunately won’t have to worry about that.

Saints kicker Will Lutz has also been impressive. He is a perfect 9 of 9 on field-goal attempts and 18 of 18 on extra points. Saints punter Thomas Morstead has 11 punts inside the 20 and only one for a touchback.

Advantage: Saints

Panthers-Saints prediction

All signs point to the Panthers possibly being able to win this game.

However, the Carolina secondary situation without Douglas worries me. The Saints have also owned this matchup in recent years. They have won six of the last seven games against the Panthers dating back to the 2017 season. Brees is still good. Unless the Panthers pressure him, he can pick apart a passing defense even as good as the Panthers.

THE PICK: Saints 34, Panthers 29

Injury report

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson (toe) QUESTIONABLE, CB Eli Apple (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE, WR Curtis Samuel (knee) QUESTIONABLE, G John Miller (ankle) QUESTIONABLE.

Saints: WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) OUT, C/G Nick Easton (concussion) OUT, DB J.T. Gray (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE.