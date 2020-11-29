A fourth quarter collapse. Grading the Panthers’ 28-27 loss to the Vikings

This should be a story about Jeremy Chinn and the impressive lead he gave the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, poor play calling and an inability to get off the field cost the Panthers a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Panthers were unable to solve a season-long problem of struggling to put teams away until the very end of football teams. And this time, it proved costly. Despite Chinn scoring back-to-back touchdowns, the Panthers defense folded at the end of the game and lost to the Vikings, 28-27.

PASSING OFFENSE

C: Teddy Bridgewater’s first half performance was one to forget. On the Panthers’ second offensive drive, he threw a red zone interception after running back Mike Davis stopped on a route. Prior to halftime, Bridgewater had wide receiver DJ Moore open for a touchdown, but overthrew him.

Despite coming into the game second in the league in completion percentage (72.1%), he struggled in the first half, completing 7/15 passes (45%). But in the second half, Bridgewater improved.

Robby Anderson had his first big game in weeks, including breaking off for a 41-yard touchdown in the first half with much of the Vikings’ attention going to the Panthers receivers on the other side of the field. It was his first touchdown since Week 1. He also caught a 34-yard pass in the fourth quarter, but dropped what would have been an easy first down just a couple plays later.

Bridgewater and his receivers just never got going consistently. There were good moments and then there were drops and overthrows. Continues to be a work in progress.

RUSHING OFFENSE

C+: Brady did a good job of getting Davis, undrafted rookie from Minnesota Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon involved early. The running backs averaged over eight yards per carry at one point, but in the second quarter the Vikings started defending the run better, combining for 16 yards on 10 carries. And in the second half, the Panthers seemed to give up on rushing the football.

Bridgewater had some nice scrambles of his own in the third quarter, but the Panthers took too long to go to the running game after getting the lead courtesy of Chinn.

PASSING DEFENSE

B-: Hello, Chinn.

The Panthers rookie scored the team’s first defensive touchdown of the year after a strip-sack by tackle Zach Kerr on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Chinn, of course, scored another fumble return touchdown on the very next play and also finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles.

Minnesota’s top wide receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Kirk Cousins was clearly missing his favorite weapon. In the first half, Cook was Minnesota’s leading receiver and Troy Pride did a solid job covering fellow rookie Justin Jefferson, including in the end zone on the Vikings final drive in the first half. Cornerback Rasul Douglas gave up a touchdown to Jefferson in the first quarter and both Pride and rookie Stan Thomas-Oliver were on the wrong end of passing touchdowns.

But it was the final drive of the game that bumps down this grade. Kirk Cousins completed over 10 straight passes and moved down the field rapidly. It was just too easy

RUSHING DEFENSE

B: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was contained in the first half, rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries. Linebacker Jermaine Carter was all over the field and the Panthers didn’t allow the explosive back to break off for a significant gain.

After returning to the game following an ankle injury suffered on Chinn’s second touchdown, Cook started taking off. He gained 26 yards on seven carries and helped Cousins put together some solid drives.

SPECIAL TEAMS

D: Going into the final minutes of the game, this grade was a D-minus. But then Chad Beebe dropped a punt that went into his hands giving the Panthers the ball at the nine-yard line with just over two minutes remaining.

Two special teams penalties in the first half. A blocked 28-yard field goal.

And then Myles Hartsfield’s jumped on the dropped punt to seemingly save the gave. Not quite.

Joey Slye missed a potential game-winning 54-yard field goal at the end of the game. He is now 1-6 from 50-plus on the year including two historic attempts. Enough said.

COACHING

F: The Panthers abandoned the run too early in the second half. And Brady had some strange play calling in the fourth quarter that almost gave the Vikings a chance to win the game. But it’s the poor play calling and time management at the end of the fourth quarter that earns the coaching staff a failing grade. Throwing on third down was the wrong decision. Taking time off the clock was the most important thing in that situation and the Panthers were unable to do so.

On the final Vikings drive of the game, the Panthers let them move down the field with ease.

There were some positives. The Panthers defense pressured Cousins and Chinn’s performance doesn’t come from him alone. The defensive coaches have found ways to use the hybrid defender successfully and put him in positions to succeed. The Panthers lucked out with help from the Vikings’ penalties and poor decision making.

But final few minutes were unacceptable.