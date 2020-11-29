Analysis: More of the same from the 2020 Panthers. They don’t know how to finish

For most of Sunday’s game it appeared the Panthers were turning the corner.

Not because of the offense. No, they did all the could to help the Panthers lose. Teddy Bridgewater threw inaccurate passes, his receivers dropped balls and their running game was average.

Their defense, which was coming off a shutout victory over the Detroit Lions, put the Panthers in perfect position to beat the Vikings. They already had scored two defensive touchdowns on back-to-back possessions and needed one stop to win the game.

But when it counted the most, the defense failed.

Leading 27-21, with just under two minutes remaining, the Panthers’ defense allowed the Vikings to march 75 yards down field in 1:05 with Kirk Cousins throwing the game-winning touchdown passes to Chad Beebe.

“I don’t really have any words, man,” defensive tackle Zach Kerr said. “We let them go 75 yards to win the game and that’s unacceptable by us.”

Carolina had one more chance, but kicker Joey Slye was wide, wide left on a 54-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Panthers back to Charlotte with a 28-27 defeat.

“I think as a coaching staff we didn’t get the job done today,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “Any time you have two defensive touchdowns and you don’t get the win, it’s on you.”

It was a crushing blow to a Panthers team that thought it had turned a corner. Instead, Carolina falls to 4-8 and out of the conversation for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Too often this season, the Panthers have failed to close out games or finish comebacks. They are 2-5 in games decided by one possession, and the two wins were games where the Panthers, at one point, led by two scores.

While the Panthers were never expected to win the NFC South, or make the playoffs, but coach Matt Rhule has preached about his process of improving each week. Despite their five consecutive loss from Week 6 to Week 10, and with the exception of one game — a 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers — Rhule felt that was happening.

But Sunday’s game was a step backward, and will be remembered for it’s questionable play calls and missed opportunities in the fourth quarter. Even on a day when safety/linebacker Jeremy Chinn scored two touchdowns within 10 seconds, that was not enough.

After recovering a muffed punt at the Minnesota 9-yard line with 2:18 remaining, the Panthers should have put the game away, or ran more time off the clock.

But they gained only six yards on four plays, taking only 19 seconds off the clock. Instead of running on third-and-3, offensive coordinator Joe Brady called a pass play to DJ Moore, which fell incomplete. The Vikings had no timeouts, and the incomplete pass stopped the clock.

Moore hurt his knee on the play, too. The drive ended with a Panthers field goal, and a six-point lead with 1:54 remaining. That was more than enough time for Cousins put together the last drive.

Bridgewater made his return to Minnesota on Sunday, more than four years after suffering a devastating knee injury that threatened to end his career and possibly his quality of life.

He missed throws that would have been touchdowns and forcing the ball into tight windows. He threw an interception into double coverage in the red zone in the first quarter, ending a promising drive, and started Sunday’s game 2-for-9 passing. He missed DJ Moore on a would-be touchdown play on the Panthers next drive, though he made up for it with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson on the next play.

Bridgewater finished 19 of 36 for 267 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception, and missed another touchdown to Moore late that could have put the game away.

Running back Mike Davis rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries.

“I really felt like offensively we were going to play much better, and we just didn’t,” Rhule said. .

But more than the offense, special teams let Carolina down. In addition to Slye’s missed field goal to end the game, he had another kick blocked.

Sunday was more of the same for the 2020 Panthers.

This is an instant analysis and will be updated with a more in-depth look at the game later today.