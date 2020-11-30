Carolina Panthers get encouraging news about leading receiver DJ Moore’s ankle injury

More from the series Panthers at Vikings coverage Expert insight on the Week 12 NFL game Expand All

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that wide receiver DJ Moore sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but X-rays revealed that it was not a break as originally feared.

He said that he would not rule Moore out for the Panthers’ next game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 13; however, he added that he did not know the severity of the injury.

The Panthers have a bye week this week.

Moore suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter on the Panthers’ second-to-last drive.

On third-and-goal with two minutes remaining, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw an off-target pass to Moore, who was wide open in the end zone. Moore appeared to injure his ankle when he tried to adjust to the throw, which was behind him.

“When DJ pops open behind those linebackers, I’ve just got to make that throw,” Bridgewater said Monday.

Moore stayed on the ground for some time with his teammates surrounding him. Offensive tackle Taylor Moton removed his helmet and prayed. Moore had to be carried off the field by trainers.

At 4-8, the Panthers were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Vikings and will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Moore, who is in his third year with Carolina, leads the Panthers with 924 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns. His 924 yards receiving rank No. 6 in the NFL. He is fourth on the Panthers with 50 receptions.