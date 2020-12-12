Without Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore, Panthers game vs. Broncos is a big test

More from the series Broncos at Panthers Expanded coverage of the Week 14 NFL game. Expand All

Every NFL season has its share of what if’s.

For the Carolina Panthers in 2020, those question marks are a bit different than what would have been anticipated a year ago.

What if Christian McCaffrey wouldn’t have missed 10-plus games? What if left tackle Russell Okung or defensive tackle Kawann Short had been healthy for more games or the Panthers — and every other team — had a normal offseason, more time for a new coaching staff with a rebuilt roster?

Questions that will never have answers.

Before turning to an offseason that will have its own share of questions about the future at the quarterback position and what positions need to be addressed, this team has an opportunity Sunday.

The last two weeks for the Panthers (4-8) have been unique. They have had to sit on a “gut-wrenching” loss to the Vikings, as coach Matt Rhule described it, while being out of the building during the team’s late Week 13 bye week, in addition to the first two days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos (4-8) due to COVID-19 protocols. Which makes this weekend’s game that much more of a test and a test that will be a good indicator of how this team has developed over the season and how the coaching staff has done.

McCaffrey will be out for his 10th game of the season with his third different injury (this time a thigh). Receiving-yards leader DJ Moore and starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr will miss the game as they remain on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Moore and McCaffrey have combined for 10 of the Panthers’ 28 offensive touchdowns.

However, six of 10 Panthers that were placed on the league’s COVID-19 lists over the past two weeks have come off.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive tackle Derrick Brown will play but were only allowed back in the building Friday, meaning they had limited practice time. Their absence did give other players more opportunities in practice and likely in the game.

When asked about what players he was looking forward to seeing step up this week, Rhule mentioned defensive linemen Efe Obada and Austin Larkin, but he also was excited to see how the entire team responds.

“I think their ability to stay focused this week, if we play well this week, what will it say about this team? That they’re able to come out after a heart-wrenching loss, gut-wrenching loss, a week off where they couldn’t even come in the building and kind of get it out of their system,” Rhule said. “If they play well, I think it will really speak to the character of this football team, so I’m anxious to see them go play. I like the way they’re practicing, we’ll see what we do when the game comes.”

Two weeks after defensive coordinator Phil Snow didn’t dial up enough blitzes against the Vikings in the fourth quarter and a play call came in too late for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to make proper adjustments, this game will be a test of the coaches’ ability to prepare a team in difficult circumstances. Mentally staying focused is hard enough, while physically staying prepared for the last four games of the year.

This is an opportunity to see the offense’s ability to step up and for Bridgewater to have to make it work without two of his biggest weapons. But this game is also the most winnable game on paper left on the Panthers’ schedule. After this, they travel to play the 9-3 Green Bay Packers on Saturday on a short week and then go to Washington to face Ron Rivera and his NFC East-contending team. The Panthers finish with a home game against the likely NFC South-winning New Orleans Saints, who may have little to play for.

Is it a big prime-time game with the playoffs on the line? No, but this is an important step for the Panthers. Winning against a Broncos team that has faced its own share of adversity will be a positive sign that this staff and team are moving in the right direction. Losing will be more evidence that this team needs to learn how to win. But no matter the outcome, there will be what if’s that can’t be answered.