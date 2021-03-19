What is there to know about the Carolina Panthers this week? This newsletter has answers

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

We told you to buckle up.

Free agency has been nothing short of a whirlwind this week, as players and their agents have come to agreements with teams on new contracts. We’ve already seen some former Carolina Panthers players, like Curtis Samuel and Alex Armah, sign with new teams. The Panthers also signed a few new pieces of their own.

But it’s not over.

The Panthers entered free agency with a little more than $31 million in cap space. That has since decreased, though, and the exact number is not known until the terms of the new players contracts become clear.

So what moves have the Panthers made so far?

Before we get into that, let’s get into this week’s trivia questions.

Trivia!

1. Who was the last Panthers player to return a punt for a touchdown?

2. In 2015, the Panthers had 10 players make the Pro Bowl roster. Who were those players?

Read to the bottom of the newsletter for the answers.

Who the Panthers have signed

The Panthers so far have addressed three key areas in free agency. The offensive line, defensive line and linebacker. Haason Reddick was arguably the Panthers’ biggest signing. He finished the 2020 season with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

That’s more than any Panthers player last season.

Before we talk more about Reddick, stay up to date on the Panthers’ latest moves with our free agency tracker where we track every move this offseason, including former players who have gone elsewhere.

And see what’s next for the Panthers.

One of the biggest things on their to-do list should be finding a defensive tackle, especially after releasing Zach Kerr. Kerr told The Observer he was being released.

Here’s a few free agent defensive tackles they can still sign.

Now, for more on Reddick, who the Panthers apparently got for a bargain.

Did you know that Reddick played for Panthers coach Matt Rhule in college when he was at Temple ? He joins a number of former players who once played under him at Temple and Baylor, including Robby Anderson.

Speaking of receivers, the Panthers lost a good one Wednesday when Curtis Samuel opted to sign with Washington’s Football Team, where he’ll join his former coach, Ron Rivera. It was a sad and happy day for former teammates like DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, who expressed their gratitude on social media.

Alaina Getzenberg has that story here:

▪ Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signing with Washington Football Team

The Panthers may have to look at the draft or free agency in April to replace him. One option is also Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who may be a tight end but plays like a wide receiver.

There’s pros and cons to draft Pitts. In this story, I make the case for, and against drafting Pitts at No. 8 .

Panthers Tracks podcast

There is no Panthers Tracks podcast episode this week. But you can subscribe on any podcast platform, including Apple, Google Podcast, Spotify, iHeart Radio or Stitcher. Check back next week for a new episode.

Trivia answers

1. Kaelin Clay

2. Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Ryan Kalil, Trai Turner, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, Josh Norman, Kawann Short.