Live updates: Tracking every Carolina Panthers NFL draft move and pick on Day 3

The final day of the 2021 NFL draft has arrived and the Carolina Panthers have some major work to do. Courtesy of four trades Friday, the Panthers have five picks in the last four rounds of the draft.

Thus far, the Panthers have selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen and Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble.

A significant amount of help is still needed. Among the positions the Panthers should look to address are interior offensive line, running back, safety and linebacker. The Observer will keep you updated with everything you need to know about the team’s final drat picks, right here.



Remaining Panthers draft picks

Day 1 and 2 picks

Round 1, No. 8 overall: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Round 2, No. 59 overall (via trade with Browns): WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

Round 3, No. 70 overall (via trade with Eagles): OT Brady Christensen, BYU

Round 3, No. 83 overall (via trade with Bears): TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

