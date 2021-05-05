Carolina Panthers single-game tickets to go on-sale next week. Here’s how to buy them.

Football is already around the corner.

Single-game tickets for the Carolina Panthers’ 2021 season will officially go on sale next week. The tickets will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m., an hour after the schedule is announced.

The team has informed ticket owners that it is preparing to operate Bank of America Stadium at full capacity this fall, however, there will be flexibility if capacity is impacted due to COVID-19.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has continued to loosen restrictions related to COVID-19. The plan is to lift restrictions limiting capacity at indoor restaurants, bars and concert venues, as well as limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings beginning on June 1.

The Panthers will host two preseason games next season and eight regular-season games. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at Panthers.com/tickets. The team is also doing a special pre-sale for fans beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, only PSL (personal seat license) owners were initially eligible to attend games due to limited attendance related to COVID-19; however, games were later opened up for single-game ticket purchases.

In March, the team informed PSL owners of ticket prices for the upcoming season, including some price increases. Single-game tickets are priced separately.

The seats affected in the lower bowl went up anywhere from $5 to $15 per game and those impacted in the upper bowl increased by $3 per game.

More than 56% of the non-premium seats, not including club seats and suites, did not experience a change in pricing, including 78% on the upper level. In total, more than 33,000 seats will stay the same — including 4,000 on the lower level and over 29,000 on the upper level.

Club seats and suites are signed to contracts and are not part of the pricing changes. The stadium seats about 75,000 people.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league expects full attendance at every stadium.

Panthers’ 2021 opponents

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa. Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Washington Football Team

Away:

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals