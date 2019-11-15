Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen is the lowest-paid NFL starter. He deserves a raise.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen scrambles out of the pocket as the Green Bay Packers defense rushes during fourth quarter action on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Kyle Allen is underpaid.

Say whatever you want of his skill set or whether the Panthers are better off next season with him or Cam Newton at quarterback — there are plenty of valid arguments on either side — but there’s no debating he’s worth more to the franchise than the league-minimum $495,000 salary he’s making this year. The man is 5-2 this year (6-2 in his career) and the only Carolina quarterback to win a game since Nov. 4, 2018.

Of the 51 NFL quarterbacks who have started a game this season, only one is making less than Allen (Delvin Hodges of the Steelers, $436,765, one start), according to Over The Cap. Even Luke Falk, who the Jets released after two disastrous starts (no touchdowns, three interceptions, two fumbles), made a better salary.

Unlike Falk, who was drafted in the sixth round in 2018, the Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew ($542,904, sixth round of 2019 draft) and the Broncos’ Brandon Allen ($645,000, sixth round, 2016), Kyle Allen is at a disadvantage with his salary thanks to being undrafted and still not having accrued a full NFL season.

The Panthers have no obligation to pay Allen more than the league minimum again next season — they retain his rights through the end of 2020 and can franchise tag him after — but Carolina should bump his salary. Other Panthers players making the identical salary? Jordan Kunaszyk, Christian Miller, Reggie Bonnafon, Cole Luke and Joey Slye (he probably deserves more, too).

With how much movement there has been this year among starting quarterbacks thanks to injuries, I decided to break down the salary hierarchy, week-to-week, across all 32 NFL teams.

To see the full animated version of this graphic that shows the change every week, click here. A static image of Week 10 is below.

