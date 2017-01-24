Charlotte-born star of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’: ‘I’ve never cried so hard’

This was originally going to be a warm and fuzzy piece about an unabashedly warm and fuzzy movie that chronicles a dog’s relationship with various owners through several lives, via reincarnation.
But it turned into kind of an awkward situation. Let me explain.
A couple weeks ago, I had a nice chat with Charlotte-born actress Britt Robertson to discuss her role in the new family dramedy “A Dog’s Purpose,” which opens in theaters Friday. We talked about dogs (of course), her Carolina roots, and her long-standing ability to pass for a high school kid on screen. It was my third time speaking with her; she’s always engaging.
Our interview took place Jan. 13.
Then, five days later, a bomb dropped: TMZ reported on a leaked video allegedly showing a trainer forcing a frightened German Shepherd into a pool of rushing water on the set of “A Dog’s Purpose” back in 2015. Within 24 hours, PETA had called for a boycott of the film and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment had canceled the film’s Hollywood premiere.
In the ensuing days, lead actor Dennis Quaid, producer Gavin Palone, the trainers for the movie, and the author of the book upon which film is based (W. Bruce Cameron) publicly expressed concern about the footage but also blasted TMZ and the original source of the video, claiming they mischaracterized what the dog actually went through on set.
So, all that said, it became impossible to write a story about “A Dog’s Purpose” off of an interview with Britt Robertson without acknowledging the much larger animal in the room – that being The Elephant.
Robertson, of course, would not have had any reason to be on the set during the shooting of the scene in question; she worked exclusively with a Golden Retriever named Trip (her character is in love with the dog’s owner, a high school football star played by K.J. Apa), while the German Shepherd from the video was part of a later storyline about a K-9 police officer.
But during our conversation, she did underscore in general terms some of the challenges of working with canine actors.
“The only time that it was hard for me was when the dog wouldn’t be able to get the trick or whatever his job was to do,” Robertson said of her work on the film. “That was really hard for me to watch. The trainers are incredible, and they’re so sweet and they’re kind, but you can see the dog struggling and it’s so sad, because they’re just animals. You can only ask them to do so much for so long. They’re like children in a way, you know? Their capacity for those types of things is just not that of a human, so it can be a bit of a struggle when you’re watching them struggle.”
For Robertson’s part, she said the overall experience of working on “A Dog’s Purpose” was purely joyful.
“Lasse (Hallstrom), the director, he was really sweet,” said Robertson, who has two rescue pups herself and is a lifelong dog lover. “He was always asking us to interact with Trip and just do whatever comes natural. So that was really fun. It was basically just me playing with a dog for a month. ... It’s partly why I did this movie, because I was like, ‘God, this sounds like a frickin’ dream. I’m literally just gonna be swimming with a dog, riding bikes with a dog, on a rollercoaster with a dog, in a car with a dog’ – I was like, ‘This is perfect.’ ”
The overall experience of watching “A Dog’s Purpose,” however, was much more difficult for Robertson.
“I won’t be seeing it again because it was really heart-breaking for me,” she said. “I’ve never cried so hard in a movie in my life.”
I’ve seen it, too, and I would back her up by saying that in addition to being a love letter to domesticated dogs, it’s a shameless tearjerker of “Old Yeller” proportions. At the screening I attended, the woman next to me went through about a dozen tissues, and at one point was openly weeping.
If you’ve been exposed to the trailer, the climactic scene has already been spoiled for you, but just to be safe I’ll put a mild spoiler alert (!) here before giving Robertson the floor again. (That said, the movie is about reincarnation, so you can anticipate having to endure a few doggie deaths...)
“I remember being in ADR (translation: a dialogue-recording session), actually, for the film,” Robertson said, “and the guy who plays Carlos the police officer (John Ortiz), he ends up having the police dog who passes away. He was doing the ADR for that very scene right before me, and I shed like 45 tears just watching the ADR of his whole scene. So I kind of knew going into it that I was gonna be shedding tears, but I’ve never cried that hard in my life. It was so devastating. Just because, again, I’m a huge dog person, and when you imagine your own dogs having these personalities and these thoughts and hopes and dreams and conflicts, it kills my soul.”
So fans of weepies will definitely flock to this one. But in the meantime, it remains to be seen how the video flap and PETA’s boycott could affect interest in and box-office returns for the film. (The latter, probably not much, as PETA can be as controversial as some of the actions it takes stands against.)
The only barometer I know of – the Hollywood Stock Exchange, which is kind of like fantasy football for movie geeks – shows there was a sell-off of “shares” in the film that resulted in its “value” dropping by more than 35 percent following the TMZ report. It since has rallied back somewhat.
Regardless of what happens, this is shaping up to be a big year for Robertson, who turns 27 in April. Just one week from Friday, her next movie debuts: It’s the romantic drama “The Space Between Us,” also starring Asa Butterfield. Then in April, the veteran of CBS shows like “Under the Dome” and “Swingtown” returns to TV – this time, as Nasty Gal cofounder Sophia Amoruso in the new Netflix original series “Girlboss.”
And after 10 years of playing high schoolers, in movies ranging from 2007’s “Dan in Real Life” (which came out when she was 17) to “A Dog’s Purpose” (which she shot when she was 25), she says she’s ready to grow up.
“Oh yeah, I’m so good on high school. I’m like on overload of high school,” said Robertson, who was raised in a split home between her dad in Chester, S.C., and her mom in Greenville, S.C. She was home-schooled by her mother, then moved with her grandmother to L.A. when she was 16 to pursue acting. “This is the last time you’ll see me in high school, I think.”
Is she sure about that?
“I mean, I think. You never know. I did a movie just in the last year called ‘Mr. Church,’ and in that film, I go from high school to being 30. So I never know if I’m gonna end up playing a 30-year-old with a kid, but you see me early on in high school. But for the most part, I’m trying to cut the high school out of my career at this point. I’m 26. It’s time to move on. ... Now I’ll go to college for 10 years.”
