Charlotte-born star of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’: ‘I’ve never cried so hard’

1:22 Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool Pause

1:31 Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

1:48 Polar plunge at Lake Norman

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy