Food & Drink

Craft pizza company opening its first spot in Charlotte

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

July 12, 2017 10:33 AM

Pizzas are popping up all over Charlotte this summer: The latest is an Atlanta-based pizza company that originally started in Athens will open its first location in Charlotte on July 21.

Your Pie, 2400 South Blvd. in South End, is a fast-casual brick-oven pizza restaurant that bases its menu on family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. (So yes, that’s geting very micro with the makings.) Expect hand-tossed dough, house-made sauces and dressings and traditional pizzas, with vegetarian and gluten-free options. It will also serve local craft beer, wines and gelato pairings to go with your custom pizza.

Before the official opening, Your Pie will host “Dine and Donate” events July 17, 18 and 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., when the restaurant will serve free pizza for up to 200 registered guests (sign up here) and collection cash donations for Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids, a nonprofit that helps terminally ill and chronically disabled children.

Once it opens, Your Pie will be open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., with extended hours on weekends.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

