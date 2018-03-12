More Videos

Food & Drink

First look: What’s the best thing (besides beer) at Epicenter’s new World of Beer?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

March 12, 2018 03:10 PM

It isn’t just World of Beer anymore: The new craft beer tavern that makes its return to Charlotte this week is now called World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, thank you very much.

Yes, there are 50 taps, many of them regional, state and local beers, and 350 bottles and cans covering 20 states and a few countries. But it’s not just beer, says general manager Ashish Thakker. The company, based in Tampa, has started to shift from just beer to wine, classic cocktails and food.

I got a look at that food on Monday just before the grand opening. The German-style warm pretzel is so big, it hangs from a stand and can be ordered with an optional beer cheese, currently being made with Lazy Bird Brown. The WOB Cobb, a stacked salad with layers of chicken, avocado, bacon, egg and more, is surprisingly beer-free, stripped with chipotle barbecue sauce. Also good: Pork schnitzel topped with an egg and served with mashed potatoes, warm kale with candied bacon and a bright sauce of capers and warm butter.

IMG_0769
World of Beer’s German-style pretzel is warm, with a soft interior and glazed exterior. You can get it with house mustard, or spring for the beer cheese, being made right now with Lazy Bird Brown.
Kathleen Purvis

My favorite, though, was the Chimay Burger: A fresh, hand-formed patty from Certified Angus Beef is topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic aioli and covered in a thick blanket of Chimay cheese, made by the Trappist monks who make Chimay beer. The cheese has a little beer in it, a brie texture and the great earthy/funky flavor of soft-ripened cheese. Thakker’s tip: He adds fresh jalapenos to it.

IMG_0778
World of Beer features several beer, including the Chimay, topped with a brie-like cheese made by the same Trappist monks who make the beer, caramelized onions, mushrooms and garlic aioli.
Kathleen Purvis

There was a World of Beer in Charlotte in South End, but it rebranded and now goes by a different name. World of Beer’s CEO, Paul Avery, has started a move toward more food and less beer hall after noticing that at a lot of locations, people were ordering food from other restaurants and bringing it in to have with their beer.

They’ll add brunch – “beerunch” – in a month to six weeks, once the restaurant is up and running.

Watch for more locations: Regional manager Steve Yoxsimer says North Carolina will definitely get more, and he expects at least two more locations are likely in Charlotte.

Hours for now: Noon-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to midnight Sundays.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

