It’s the March Madness of North Carolina beer. Where will Charlotte breweries rank?

If you’ve ever had a debate about which North Carolina brewer makes the best craft beer, you’re in luck: One website is seeking a definitive answer.
Strange Carolina, a travel and leisure website, has created a North Carolina beer bracket to settle once and for all the Tar Heel state’s king of beer. Beer lovers can vote for their favorite breweries in each round as often as they want, according to Strange Carolinas.
So while your March Madness bracket will most likely be destroyed after the first round of the NCAA tournament, you can enjoy a separate bracket dedicated to crowning the state’s best beer.
Strange Carolinas has done similar competitions to find the best burger and taco in North Carolina, according to the Greensboro News & Record. (Burrito Shak in Hampstead and Carolina Burger in Lenoir.)
The best brewer will be announced March 29, according to the newspaper.
The bracket has eight Charlotte Breweries, including Wooden Robot, which is a No. 1-seed in the bracket’s malt beer region. Like the NCAA tournament, there’s 64 breweries in the bracket.
Charlotte breweries in the bracket include:
- Birdsong Brewing Company
- Triple C Brewing Company
- The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
- Legion Brewing
- NoDa Brewing
- Wooden Robot Brewery
- Sycamore Brewing
- Sugar Creek Brewing Company
