328 NC residents have died from flu. Here's what it means for next season.

N.C. flu deaths rose to 328 for this season, with eight more deaths recorded in the week that ended March 17, according to state statistics released Thursday.
The severe flu season, which began in October and has about eight weeks left, has had more deaths in North Carolina so far than each year of the past a decade.
The numerous deaths and hospitalizations have highlighted the importance of staying vigilant against the virus and getting vaccinated early, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director of infectious disease at Atrium Health.
That's a key way people can protect themselves next flu season, she said, advising N.C. residents should prioritize vaccinating before or during the early part of flu season — September or October. She advised residents not to wait until the flu is already being spread.
Another factor that enabled the flu to spread rapidly this year was that the vaccine was not a great match, Passaretti said.
This flu season has been worse than others because the virulent H3N2 strain has been the predominant strain this year. The flu vaccine was only 25 percent effective against that strain, according to early estimates.
Passaretti said there are recommendations to modify the components of the vaccine for next year for a better match against the flu strains.
This flu season did mark a change in how some patients were treated.
This was the first season where healthcare providers better used virtual services for people to minimize the amount of people sitting in waiting rooms. That helps reduce the potential spread of viruses, Passaretti said.
Last week, Charlotte hospitals lifted a flu ban on children age 12 and under that prohibited them from visiting patients.
