Cliff Barrows, Billy Graham’s lifelong partner and friend, will be buried today

Words always matter at a funeral. But when the honoree is Cliff Barrows, the music will be just as important.
Billy Graham’s lifelong friend and longtime music director will be memorialized this morning at 10:30 in the massive sanctuary of Charlotte’s Calvary Church.
Two hours ahead of time, the Gaither Vocal Band was sound checking and rehearsing its five part harmonies on the empty altar.
At the back of the church and high above the singer, a sound engineer called down, hands cupped around his mouth as if he were shouting across a valley, “Can I get more of the baritone, please?” More baritone it was.
Barrow’s sendoff in Charlotte will be a musical one, including a recording from an old friend.
Early in the service, the familiar voice of George Beverly Shea, the late bass-baritone soloist for decades of Graham crusades, will fill the big church with “Safe in the Arms of Jesus.”
Buddy Greene and Jeff Taylor will perform a due, “How Can I Keep from Singing,” a title that would have had both Barrows and Shea nodding with approval. A little after 9 this morning, the pair ran through a version of the son for the still empty sanctuary, as the 75 members of the service’s choir took seats behind them.
The Gaithers’ performance will include both “My Savior First of All” and “O Love that Will Not Let Me Go.”
At 9:15 it was Hu Priday’s soaring voice filled the church. “Healer of My Heart, lover of my soul,” he sang. Then it was the choir’s turn.
Outside Calvary’s four-story windows,the traffic on Rea Road rolled by. The church parking lot had begun to fill.
Inside the rehearsals continued. Music with a timeless Christian message of hope in the face of loss continued to flow.
