What does a former president order from McDonald's? These NC employees know

A McDonald's in Kings Mountain had a famous guest stop by Wednesday, when former president Jimmy Carter visited the restaurant.
Carter made a stop at the McDonald's with former first lady, Rosalynn, while on his way to Washington D.C., according to the Gaston Gazette. The former president's Secret Service agents had to inspect the eatery before Carter went in, the newspaper reported.
Once inside, the 39th president ordered a breakfast item and took pictures with the restaurant's employees.
"We could tell he looked familiar, couldn't put our finger on it until his wife said, 'Jimmy, just get an egg biscuit,' Then we figured it out," Rebecca Lamb, an employee told WCNC.
Lamb posted a photo of Carter on Facebook to document the experience.
"The cool thing about working right off the interstate is sometimes you get to meet celebrities like our 39th president Jimmy Carter," she wrote in the post, which has been shared more than 700 times.
Carter, 93, served one term as president from 1977 to 1981, and was the governor of Georgia before that.
He still lives in Georgia, where he teaches Sunday school, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
