Manufacturer Jacobsen laying off about 200 in Charlotte

A turf maintenance equipment company will lay off about 200 employees as it shuts down its Charlotte operations, according a filing with the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Jacobsen filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter Thursday announcing the layoffs at its Charlotte location will occur by Dec. 31.
Parent company Textron decided to integrate Jacobsen into its specialized vehicles division based in Augusta, Georgia, and will move the work being done in Charlotte to the Augusta facility.
“This move will better leverage production and distribution capabilities and resources,” said Nina Stasinopolous, vice president of human resources at Jacobsen, in the letter.
The company did not reply to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.
The jobs being cut include 33 assemblers, 21 welders, 21 engineers, 21 warehouse workers and 18 fabricators.
Textron purchased Jacobsen Manufacturing in 1975.
Jacobsen designs and manufactures professional turf-maintenance equipment and specialized turf-care vehicles. Its customers consist of golf courses, resort communities, sporting venues and municipalities.
This notice was filed pursuant to the WARN Act, which must be filed 60 days in advance of a plant closing that affects more than 50 employees in a 30-day period or a mass layoff of at least 500 employees or between 50 to 499 employees if they make up at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
This is the second WARN filing affecting Charlotte in October after Charter Communications announced that it will lay off 258 workers before June 30 next year.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
