LendingTree to nearly double its Charlotte presence

LendingTree will nearly double its Charlotte presence over the next five years, bringing on hundreds of high-paying jobs.
The company will be adding 314 jobs at its South Charlotte offices thanks to a $4.9 million incentives package from the state, N.C. Commerce Secretary John Skvarla said Wednesday morning at the Charlotte Chamber.
The average salary of the new jobs will be almost $82,000.
“They could have gone anywhere in the world,” Skvarla said. “But at the end of the day it’s about talent (here).”
CEO Doug Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 when dot-com companies were taking off. The company eventually went public and expanded rapidly during the U.S. housing boom in the 2000s. But after the housing crash, it downsized through multiple rounds of layoffs.
As of October, the firm employed 370 people in Charlotte.
“North Carolina’s business environment and talent pool continue to improve considerably,” Lebda said at the Chamber announcement.
Gov. Pat McCrory once served as a director of Tree.com, the former name of the LendingTree’s parent company. The state ethics commission last year dismissed a complaint filed by a liberal advocacy group over his past ties to the company. The governor at the time said he had been vindicated in the face of a politically motivated “smear campaign.”
At the Chamber event, Skvarla handed Lebda a wooden bowl to commemorate the jobs announcement. The governor gave a similar present to a PayPal executive in March for a planned expansion, but the state asked that it be returned after PayPal canceled the project over House Bill 2, which limits LGBT protections.
This story will be updated.
