What will a Trump victory mean for NC businesses?

What will a Donald Trump presidency mean for the North Carolina business scene?
Here’s a look at the possible impact of the Republican’s victory on some of the state’s industries. A former CEO of a Charlotte company could play a role in economic policy.
Manufacturing
At a rally last week in Concord, Trump tapped into an economic issue top of mind for many workers in North Carolina: the loss of manufacturing jobs.
“At the core of my contract is my plan to bring back your jobs that have been taken away,” Trump said to a crowd of raucous cheers.
“North Carolina has lost nearly half of its manufacturing jobs since NAFTA, a deal signed by Bill Clinton and supported by Hillary,” Trump continued, the crowd responding with loud, low boos.
The Carolinas were once a hotbed of textile manufacturing until the 1990s, when foreign competitors started entering the market with cheaper labor and materials. Local textile mills throughout North Carolina have since shuttered, often leaving small towns reeling economically.
“We’re living through the greatest jobs theft in the history of the world. Nobody has ever lost jobs like we have,” Trump said.
Banking
For Charlotte’s banks, a Trump presidency gives them another critic of the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law, which has brought more regulations to the industry.
Trump has said he would move to repeal the law, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama. It was designed to prevent another financial crisis. While “there are aspects of it you could leave ... generally speaking, Dodd-Frank stifles business,” Trump has said, arguing the law has harmed borrowers’ ability to get business loans.
The Republican also has rejected the notion breaking up big banks, telling Fox News in 2015 that he didn’t like the idea. Since the financial crisis, some critics of large banks have called for busting them up. More recently, Wells Fargo’s recent sales scandal has fueled such calls.
In other ways, Trump has taken a tougher tone toward banks.
During a campaign rally in Iowa in January, Trump said he’s “not going to let Wall Street get away with murder.”
“I know Wall Street,” he said. “I know the people on Wall Street ... Wall Street has caused tremendous problems for us. We’re going to tax Wall Street.”
Markets
At least in the short term, stock portfolios may be rocked by the Republican’s victory.
As Trump’s path to victory emerged Tuesday evening, futures on the S&P 500 plunged more than 4 percent, while Mexico’s peso – a barometer for investors’ perceptions of the American vote – sank by the most in eight years.
Safe-haven demand pushed the yen and gold up by more than 2 percent. Yields on 10-year Treasuries slid to a two-week low.
Stocks had risen Monday and Tuesday on the belief that Democrat Hillary Clinton was poised to win the election.
Dan DiMicco
Trump trade adviser Dan DiMicco, the former CEO of Charlotte-based steel maker Nucor, is likely to have a voice in the new administration.
DiMicco has long been a critic of free-trade policies, which he argues have cost America millions of manufacturing jobs and shrunk its middle class.
Trump “needs to hold the world accountable to playing by the rules,” DiMicco told the Observer in June.
Staff writer Katherine Peralta and Bloomberg News contributed.
Comments