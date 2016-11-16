Slow store traffic weighs on Lowe’s third-quarter profit

Mooresville-based home improvement retailer Lowes Cos. reported third-quarter profit and sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations because of slower late summer traffic, and the slowdown prompted the retailer to lower its full-year expectations.
Lowe’s disappointing report comes a day after rival Home Depot reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and sales thanks to still-low mortgage rates and an improved housing market.
For the three months that ended Oct. 28, Lowe’s reported earnings of $379 million. That included $462 million in charges related to the winding down of its Hydrox joint venture, writing off canceled projects and goodwill and impairment charges.
Stripping out these charges, earnings were 88 cents a share, below the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who called for 96 cents a share.
The retailer said sales for the quarter totaled $15.74 billion, up 9 percent from the same quarter last year but below the Wall Street estimate of $15.8 billion. Comparable sales, an industry term for sales at stores open at least one year, rose 2.7 percent over the quarter.
Lowe’s said earnings for the year will be $3.52. That forecast is down from its previous forecast, which was $4.06 a share.
In pre-market trading, Lowe’s shares were down 5.9 percent at $65.
In a statement, Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock said slower sales in August and September put pressure on the company’s profitability for the quarter.
“While we have made progress in driving productivity in recent years, we are in the process of evaluating meaningful incremental opportunities to drive shareholder value while continuing to meet customers’ needs in an omni-channel environment,”,” Niblock said.
Niblock did say what those opportunities might be. Earlier this fall, the retailer laid off 95 employees in its information technology department in an effort to “streamline” some processes.
Lowe’s operated 2,119 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico as of Oct. 28. The Associated Press contributed.
