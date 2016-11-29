Trump taps Goldman Sachs movie mogul to head Treasury Department

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

0:22 Tuesday's wind and rain

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:42 Hoo you meeting in Uptown over lunch?

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry