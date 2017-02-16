Duke Energy earnings for 2016 down from previous year

Duke Energy reported $2.1 billion in 2016 earnings Thursday, a 23 percent drop from the $2.8 billion of the previous year, but reached the high end of its earnings per share target.
Duke reported earnings per share of $3.11, down from $4.05 for the full year of 2015. Adjusted for one-time costs, including a currency-related loss on the sale of its Latin America businesses, earnings were $4.69 a share compared to $4.54 in 2015.
Duke had expected a strong third quarter and the early close of Duke’s acquisition of Piedmont to push 2016 earnings to the high end of its guidance costs of $4.50 to $4.70 a share, not including repair costs from Hurricane Matthew in October.
Favorable weather, including a warm summer that had customers cranking up their air conditioning, and an early close, in October, of the Duke’s acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas boosted yearly earnings, the company said.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Good, in a statement, called 2016 “a transformational year for Duke Energy as we acquired Piedmont Natural Gas and exited our international business, positioning the company for more consistent earnings and cash flow growth. We continue to advance our long-term growth strategy to modernize the energy grid, generate cleaner energy and expand natural gas infrastructure.”
Duke reported a fourth-quarter loss of $227 million, or 33 cents a share, compared to the $477 million in profits and 69 cents a share of one year earlier. Duke attributed the loss largely to the sale of its international business.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter were 81 cents a share, meeting the consensus of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, compared to 87 cents in adjusted earnings a year earlier.
