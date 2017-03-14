Siskey name removed from Charlotte building

The SouthPark office complex formerly known as the Siskey Building has a new name.
It’s now known as the Porter Building, removing the Siskey name that has been associated in recent months with a Ponzi scheme allegedly run by the late Rick Siskey.
Siskey took his own life in December, days after court filings gave the first public indication that he was under investigation for fraud allegations.
An FBI affidavit unsealed in January alleged he was operating a Ponzi scheme and that more than 100 investors could be out as much as $19 million. Attorneys have since pushed a number of Siskey-related companies, including TSI Holdings and WSC Holdings, into bankruptcy as part of an effort to reclaim money for investors.
Siskey became a tenant and part owner of the building at 4521 Sharon Road in 1999, according to an Observer story at the time. The building was developed by the Bissell Cos. on property originally owned by the Porter family.
“We believe the new name captures the history of the land and the ongoing ownership of the extended Porter family,” said spokeswoman Christina Thigpen. Most of Bissell’s assets were acquired earlier this month by Northwood Investors, though the Porter Building appears not to have changed hands.
The newly christened Porter Building is across Sharon Road from SouthPark Mall. Tenants include jeweler Diamonds Direct.
Meanwhile, another prominent building with the Siskey name – the YMCA in Matthews – has not made any changes to its moniker. YMCA spokeswoman Molly Thompson said she had no further updates.
