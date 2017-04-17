CEO of Charlotte-based snack maker retires

Charlotte-based snack maker Snyder’s-Lance announced Monday morning that Carl Lee has retired as CEO after 12 years with the company. Brian Driscoll, former CEO of Diamond Foods and a member of Snyder’s-Lance’s board, has stepped in as interim CEO.
The company said in a statement it will launch a national search for a permanent replacement for Lee. Driscoll is a “strong candidate” for the position, the company said.
Driscoll was CEO of Diamond Foods until Snyder’s-Lance bought the company in early 2016. Snyder’s-Lance said late last year it was selling Blue Diamond’s nut business to a private equity firm called Blue Road Capital.
It is unclear what Lee decided to retire. A Snyder’s-Lance spokesman could not immediately be reached.
“With increased focus on margin expansion and profitable growth, we are confident that Brian has the skills to address some of the recent performance challenges, as well as drive the company to a level of profitability more in line with the expectations of our shareholders,” said James Johnston, the company’s chairman.
Snyder’s, known for Hanover’s pretzels and Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers, has been expanding its selection of “better-for-you” offerings with acquisitions like Diamond. Snyder’s-Lance also said late last year it is investing $38 million to expand its Charlotte facilities, where it will add 130 new jobs over the next five years.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
