Here’s how you can still buy tickets to the sold-out PGA Championship in Charlotte

The PGA Championship in Charlotte is already sold out, but as of Thursday, golf fans again have the chance to buy tickets.
The PGA of America and PrimeSport have launched an official ticket exchange for the championship that runs Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow. The secondary market for buying and re-selling tickets can be accessed here.
On the new re-sell marketplace, single-day passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday start at $189, according to the site.
In a statement Thursday, the PGA said its ticket registration last year saw a record response, and that week-long and single-day passes for championship rounds sold out months ago.
Fans had from mid-May until the end of July last year to register to buy tickets, essentially reserving their place in line. More than 63,000 golf fans went through the registration process. Tickets went on sale at the beginning of August for those registered, and went on sale to the general public last winter.
“We understand that plans can change, and we’re excited to partner with PrimeSport to offer this Official Ticket Exchange as the only authorized platform to buy and sell Championship tickets through a safe and reliable source,” said Jason Mengel, director of the 2017 PGA Championship.
This will be the first major golf championship to be held in Charlotte.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
