PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in August costs homeowners their million-dollar view

During the Wells Fargo Championship, homeowners who lived along the Quail Hollow Club course in South Charlotte enjoyed a nice perk: They could watch the golf tournament from the comfort of their back porches.
Conversely, fans on the course for the golf action also got a rare glimpse of some of the city’s most exclusive and beautiful homes.
At next month’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, however, homeowners and fans will have a bit of an obstructed view.
The PGA of America, the organization that runs the golf major, has erected a green, chain-link fence around the edges of the course.
“The fence erected around the perimeter of Quail Hollow Club is a standard practice for every PGA Championship to help ensure the safety of both our guests and neighbors by limiting access to a select number of controlled entry points,” Championship Director Jason Mengel said in a statement Thursday.
The fence is the latest sign that the first golf major to ever be held in Charlotte is starting to come to life after years of planning. Ahead of the Aug. 7-13 event, workers are building structures around the course, including a massive souvenir store in the club’s parking lot.
The barricade edging the course is just one of a number of changes fans will notice from the Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA Tour event that has been held at Quail Hollow each spring since 2003. This year, that tournament was played in Wilmington to make room for the PGA Championship – one of the sport’s four major championships.
For example, the course has been reshaped, the transportation plan for fans is new and the crowds will be even bigger.
Tickets for the actual tournament have been sold out for months, but the PGA Championship web site shows tickets still available for practice rounds on Monday Aug. 7 and Tuesday Aug. 8.
