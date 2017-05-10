Going to the PGA Championship in Charlotte? Here’s 4 ways to get there

If you’re heading to the PGA Championship this August at Quail Hollow Club, organizers are offering a variety of ways to get there, from off-site parking lots to trains to Uber.
Charlotte’s first-ever golf major is expected to attract 200,000-plus fans, and officials said they have designed a transportation plan that aims to minimize congestion for nearby neighborhoods. Some aspects will feel familiar to spectators who attend the Wells Fargo Championship each spring at Quail Hollow, but the plan also comes with new wrinkles.
Just like with the Wells Fargo tournament, there won’t be parking at the south Charlotte course if you take your own car. But at the PGA Championship, there will be an extra charge if you use designated off-site parking lots: $15 per day.
The only people parking at the historic course itself will be players and caddies, said tournament director Jason Mengel. So anyone going to the Aug. 7-13 event will need to use one of these four options:
▪ Take a Lynx Blue Line train to the Sharon Road West station. Free shuttle buses will be available from there.
▪ Take Uber to a pick-up/drop-off lot located near the course, where free shuttles will take you the rest of the way.
▪ Walk or bike to the course. Bike racks will be available at the main spectator entrance.
▪ Off-site parking will be available for purchase for those who have already bought tickets directly from the PGA of America, the event’s organizer. Ticket holders must buy the parking passes in advance by June 8; they won’t be sold at the various lots.
At the Wells Fargo Championship, off-site parking is included in the ticket. The PGA Championship says it charges $15 so it can better manage the lots during an event that can draw up to 50,000 fans per day.
“We don’t want somebody showing up at the lot and being turned away because of capacity,” Mengel said.
Monday through Friday, the tournament is offering spaces at the Carowinds amusement park and at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Mengel said. On Saturday and Sunday, Bojangles’ and Ballantyne Corporate Park will be used.
Ticket buyers should receive an email from the PGA about how to buy the parking passes, Mengel said.
Patrons visiting the course on hospitality tickets will receive information about other parking options. Unlike the Wells Fargo, the tournament isn’t offering a shuttle bus from uptown for the general public.
For those who opt for Uber, the ride-share service says you can input the drop-off lot’s address (8801 Park Road) to hail a driver. Fares may be higher during peak times, but riders will know how much they will pay before they accept the ride, the company said. More information can be found at https://www.uber.com/info/nc/pga-champs-17/.
Tickets to the four days of competition at the PGA Championship – the last of four major championships on golf’s annual calender – have been sold out for months, although tickets to practice rounds remain, Mengel said. A limited number of hospitality options are also still available.
For more information, see www.pgachampionship.com. The PGA of America and PrimeSport have also launched an official ticket exchange at https://www.primesport.com/d/pga-championship-tickets for fans looking to buy tickets on the secondary market.
Mengel came to Charlotte after the 2015 PGA Championship to start planning this year’s event with his team. Now, with the tournament less than 100 days away, hospitality tents and other venues will soon start sprouting around the course, bringing the event to life.
“The days and weeks go by quick as we get closer,” Mengel said.
