Trump to salute Cheerwine at ‘Made in America’ event at the White House

Salisbury-based Cheerwine will be the North Carolina representative at a White House event Monday that celebrates manufacturing jobs in America.
Representatives of Cheerwine, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, will join President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, other government officials and representatives from manufacturers in each state at the 3 p.m. event.
“By offering each state the opportunity to showcase a Made In America product, President Trump reaffirms this administration’s commitment to further encourage manufacturing in the United States that will further stimulate the economy and create jobs,” a statement from the White House read.
Created in 1917 when L.D. Peeler started testing recipes with some cherry flavoring, Cheerwine is still made in Salisbury and still owned by Peeler’s great-grandsons, Mark and Cliff Ritchie.
A cherry-flavored soda that boasts a cult-like following, Cheerwine is used often in southern recipes, such as barbecue chicken, and has appeared as a Krispy Kreme doughnut flavor, too.
Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling Co. announced in December that it had purchased Concord-based Sun Drop Bottling Co. in a deal that expanded the company’s distribution of the popular citrus soda. Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling was already a Sun Drop distributor in several areas.
“Both iconic soft drinks have much in common, from their loyal followings to their Southern roots, and we’ve enjoyed helping to bring Sun Drop to Carolinians for a while now,” Cliff Ritchie, president of Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling, said at the time.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments