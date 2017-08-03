Duke Energy profits rise in second quarter

Duke Energy said its second-quarter profits rose about 35 percent from the same period a year earlier, reflecting higher income across all of the Charlotte company’s business segments.
Duke reported Thursday that it earned $686 million for the quarter on $5.6 billion in revenue, compared with profits of $509 million on $5.2 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2016. Reported earnings per share of $98 cents compared with 74 cents a share a year ago.
The company said it is still on track to meet its adjusted earnings goal for the year of $4.50 to $4.70 a share.
In an interview with the Observer, Chief Financial Officer Steve Young said the company also remains on track to meet a previously announced plan to trim $100 million in expenses over the course of 2017. The cuts, which could led to some job losses, are meant to offset affects of warm weather on the company’s financial results this past winter.
Asked about job cuts Thursday, Young said “there’s no specific number” in mind and that so far “nothing significant” has taken place. In seeking to meet its expense target, Young said Duke will examine its use of vendors and contractors, who are not direct employees of Duke. The company will also seek to take advantage of natural attrition to lower costs from its own employee base, he said.
In Thursday’s results, Duke said profit increased in all three of its business segments – electric; gas; and commercial wind and solar energy. In a statement, CEO Lynn Good said the results “reflect strong execution across our businesses.”
Last week, Duke disclosed plans to file a rate hike request next month, in a move that starts its efforts to pass expensive coal ash cleanup costs to customers in the Charlotte area.
The Charlotte-based electric utility, in a notice to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, said it expects to file the request on or around Aug. 25. The notice did not detail how much rates might increase, so the fallout for customer bills remains unclear.
Deon Roberts
