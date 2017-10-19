What’s next for Charlotte’s Amazon HQ bid

More Videos 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short Pause 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington 2:26 The Women's March in Charlotte. How it came to be, and where it's going. 1:48 Drone footage shows winter wonderland in east Charlotte 0:16 Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer takes Snow Angel Challenge...in a short sleeved shirt 3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Incentives given to new companies to come to North Carolina Big job relocation announcements often come with big incentives packages. The state of North Carolina typically offers tax rebates worth millions of dollars to companies that move here, usually with a smaller matching amount from local governments. Big job relocation announcements often come with big incentives packages. The state of North Carolina typically offers tax rebates worth millions of dollars to companies that move here, usually with a smaller matching amount from local governments. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

