Charlotte group plans bid to buy Panthers but warns, ‘It can’t be an ego purchase.’

The team of legal and financial experts handling the sale of the Panthers will begin to meet with prospective ownership groups over the coming weeks. In charge of the legal side of the deal are Joe Leccese, New York-based chairman of Proskauer Rose LLP, and Billy Moore, a Charlotte-based attorney with Moore & Van Allen. Here's what needs to happen for someone to be able to buy an NFL team. Eric Garland McClatchy

