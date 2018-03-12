Plan would have given Siskey victims millions, but they’ll have to wait, judge rules

More Videos

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring 68

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring

Pause
Time lapse of Uptown 550 on Stonewall 29

Time lapse of Uptown 550 on Stonewall

Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation 133

Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation

Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour 129

Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it. 113

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 106

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 90

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion 135

First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 121

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 97

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

For years, Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey built a a reputation as a savvy adviser to wealthy clients who lived a lavish lifestyle while also giving generously to charity. That all unraveled when he took his own life amid an FBI investigation that revealed he had long run a Ponzi scheme. Now investors are scrambling to get their money back. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
For years, Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey built a a reputation as a savvy adviser to wealthy clients who lived a lavish lifestyle while also giving generously to charity. That all unraveled when he took his own life amid an FBI investigation that revealed he had long run a Ponzi scheme. Now investors are scrambling to get their money back. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Business

Plan would have given Siskey victims millions, but they’ll have to wait, judge rules

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

March 12, 2018 05:32 PM

In the latest twist in the Rick Siskey Ponzi scheme case, a bankruptcy court judge on Monday denied a request to approve an interim settlement that would have provided up to $12.7 million for victims.

Charlotte businessman Siskey, 58, took his own life in December 2016, shortly after public filings alleged he was involved in fraud, costing investors millions. For more than a year, a court-appointed trustee has been unraveling the case in federal bankruptcy court, working to gather assets and figure out claims that can be paid to victims.

Last month, trustee Joe Grier reached a settlement with Siskey’s widow, Diane, that would have allowed about $12.7 million to be distributed for partial payments to claimants and to cover administrative fees. More than $2 million would also have gone to a Charlotte home builder who had made an investment that included Diane Siskey as a signatory.

During the hearing, Anna Gorman, who is working with Grier on the case, said the purpose of the interim settlement was to get funds to “some desperate folks who need it.” Bankruptcy court judge Craig Whitley, however, denied the motion to approve the settlement, saying it violated bankruptcy court procedures. The agreement would have treated similarly situated investors differently, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Whitley has repeatedly said that the case is extremely complicated because it has facets in bankruptcy court as well as state probate court. The main asset in the case is nearly $50 million in life insurance that Diane Siskey received after her husband’s death. She has previously agreed to hand over $37 million of that amount.

Whitley said the best solution is a global settlement among all the parties, including the trustee, Diane Siskey and a private equity firm called Stone Street Partners that was once affiliated with Siskey. The firm objected to the settlement because its claims were excluded.

Grier said in court that he has been making progress in negotiating a settlement with Diane Siskey. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 26.

The original claims in the case reached about $50 million, but the “base claims” that exclude promised returns and money investors already got back are around $40 million. The trustee has indicated that investors could get back their base claims, if not more.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring 68

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring

Pause
Time lapse of Uptown 550 on Stonewall 29

Time lapse of Uptown 550 on Stonewall

Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation 133

Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation

Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour 129

Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it. 113

Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 106

Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 90

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion 135

First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 121

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 97

Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

Too much beer? Hardly. One of Charlotte’s biggest new breweries is opening this spring

View More Video