Check out the newest office building coming to Charlotte. Construction starts soon.

The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association plans to break ground Wednesday on a new headquarters building on Kenilworth Avenue, the first phase of a mixed-use development that would add more density to the fast-growing street.
The building will house the Carolina Multiple Listing Services, the Mingle School of Real Estate and the Housing Opportunity Foundation, which is the association’s charitable group.
Master developer Pappas Properties has spent $14 million assembling land for the planned mixed-use development around the Realtor association building. Previously approved plans show the development would include about 200 apartments, additional new office space, a hotel with up to 150 rooms, shops, restaurants and changes to adjacent Pearl Street Park.
The area around the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street is growing rapidly, adding hundreds of new residents. Lincoln at Dilworth, a 379-unit luxury apartment building, is under construction at the intersection, with plans to open in the coming months. Atrium Health is building $125 million expansion of the Levine Cancer Institute on the opposite corner. And at Harding Place, 225 more apartments are under construction in a separate development as well.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
