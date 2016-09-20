Wells Fargo CEO Stumpf facing Senate panel – with injured hand

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf is facing questions from the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, and he’s doing it with a bandaged right hand.
Stumpf, 63, hurt his hand playing with his grandkids, Wells spokeswoman Jennifer Dunn told the Observer. She said she didn’t know the severity of the injury or when it happened.
The San Francisco-based bank, which has its largest employee hub in Charlotte, is under fire after the bank agreed to pay $185 million in fines to settle claims that its employees opened up hundreds of thousands of accounts without customer consent to meet sales goals.
Stumpf’s bandaged hand has been visible during the hearing, including when he raised it to be sworn in as a witness.
In his testimony, Stumpf told the panel that he accepts “full responsibility” for unethical sales practices in the bank’s retail division.
