Reclaiming executive pay not enough for some Wells Fargo critics

1Lawmakers and analysts said Wednesday that taking executive back pay is a good first step at Wells Fargo, while others are still calling for the CEO’s job over a fake accounts scandal.
The board of directors at the San Francisco-based bank said late Tuesday that CEO John Stumpf will forfeit $41 million in stock awards, while former retail banking executive Carrie Tolstedt will lose $19 million of her stock awards as the board launches an investigation of the bank’s sales practices.
But some critics Wednesday said the 15-member board should take further action, including firing executives and splitting the CEO and chairman positions currently held by Stumpf.
“Mr. Stumpf should resign,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement Wednesday. The Democrat, who also said Stumpf should return additional compensation and face federal investigations, called the board’s actions Tuesday “a small step in the right direction but nowhere near real accountability.”
“Wells employees who tried to raise the alarm about the creation of fake accounts were fired. Their lives were turned upside down. But John Stumpf is going to be just fine: he keeps his job and most of the millions of dollars he made while this massive fraud went on right under his nose,” Warren said.
The bank’s board announced other steps Tuesday, saying Stumpf and Tolstedt are also giving up any bonuses for 2016, and that Tolstedt has left the company, earlier than her planned departure at the end of this year.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said Wells Fargo’s actions were a “a step in the right direction” but that he still has unanswered questions.
“We still don’t know how many customers were harmed and how long this fraud continued,” he said. “We also don’t know how many low-paid employees got fired for failing to meet quotas that Wells Fargo now recognizes were too high.”
Tuesday’s actions came after Stumpf, 63, and the bank were criticized in a Senate Banking Committing hearing last week for not clawing back pay from executives over the illegal employee behavior. On Tuesday, the bank’s board said Stumpf will forgo his salary while the board conducts an independent investigation into Wells Fargo’s sales practices.
Stumpf is likely to face tough questions again Thursday during U.S. House panel hearing into the sham accounts, for which regulators and the city and county of Los Angeles fined the bank $185 million this month.
Meanwhile, the bank’s board, packed with former CEOs and former government officials, continues to be criticized for not acting sooner to crack down on the accounts issue. On Tuesday, the board did not announce any member resignations or other changes.
“They have a board?” activist shareholder Bart Naylor joked Wednesday.
“Wells Fargo demonstrates what’s true at many if not most mega-companies: the boards are captured by management. Lots of them should resign and be sued for failure of diligence,” said Naylor, who this month filed a shareholder proposal urging Wells Fargo to study the idea of breaking itself up.
“Americans can’t suffer a fraud this size,” he said. “We need fraud to be perpetuated by companies that are much smaller because the pain will be much less.”
Tolstedt, 56, oversaw the retail unit during the years that authorities found the abuses. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the regulators that investigated the bank, said thousands of Wells Fargo employees opened the accounts because they were under pressure to meet targets to sell more products and services to customers, a practice known as cross-selling.
In July, when announcing her planned retirement, Stumpf described Tolstedt as “one of our most valuable Wells Fargo leaders, a standard bearer for our culture, a champion for our customers, and a role model for responsible, principled and inclusive leadership.”
The bank settled initial government inquiries about two months later, paying $185 million in penalties without admitting or denying wrongdoing. It had already fired 5,300 workers – about 10 percent of which were managers. And it has promised to eliminate sales goals by Oct. 1 that regulators linked to its cross-selling strategy.
Wells Fargo has its largest employment hub is in Charlotte, with more than 23,000 workers. A Charlotte-based executive, Mary Mack, is now running the bank’s community banking unit.
