Reclaiming executive pay not enough for some Wells Fargo critics

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty Pause

0:45 BofA customer reacts to closure of teller lanes

1:08 New chip cards: Is your business ready?

1:08 BofA Shareholder's Breakup Proposal Fails

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

2:21 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 09.28.16

1:50 Singing, praying and petition signing at Keith Lamont Scott candlelight vigil

1:16 CMPD headquarters evacuated

1:44 SAFE Coalition: We seek justice even if it provokes revolution

1:06 Artists paint giant tubes for Breakin' convention