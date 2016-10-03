Illinois Treasurer, Hillary Clinton take aim at Wells Fargo over scandal

The fallout over a fake account scandal continues for Wells Fargo.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs on Monday announced plans to suspend $30 billion in investment activity with the San Francisco-based bank over the controversy. The state will also stop using Wells Fargo as a broker-dealer to purchase investments, the Democrat said at a news conference.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would work to curb the use of arbitration clauses that can make it harder for consumers to sue companies. Lawmakers have said such clauses at Wells Fargo will make it more difficult for customers to bring claims over millions of unauthorized accounts the bank’s employees created to meet sales goals.
“We saw one of our country’s biggest banks, Wells Fargo, bully thousands of employees into committing fraud on unsuspecting customers,” the campaign said in a statement, vowing to restrict practices that “businesses like Wells Fargo have used to lock the consumers they’ve harmed out of court.”
On Sept. 8, Wells agreed to pay $185 million in fines over allegations of “widespread illegal” sales practices that dated to at least 2011. Regulators said bank employees, racing to meet aggressive sales goals, opened 2 million accounts that may not have been authorized by customers.
Wells has its biggest employee hub in Charlotte with more than 23,000 employees.
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf has faced searing questioning from Senate and House committees for his oversight of the bank, with some lawmakers calling on him to resign and to face prosecution.
Stumpf has repeatedly said he was “deeply sorry” for the San Francisco-based bank’s conduct, and on Sept. 27 the bank’s board announced he would forfeit all of his outstanding unvested equity awards, worth $41 million, and forgo his salary during a board investigation. He had given no indication he plans to leave, saying he is committed to fixing the bank’s problems.
Thursday’s hearing before the House Financial Services Committee showed that the issue has political staying power, said Jaret Seiberg, an analyst with Cowen and Company, in a research note Friday. The issue will likely spread to other banks, with lawmakers calling for probes of industry practices and legislation to break up big banks, he wrote.
“The independent directors on the board of Wells Fargo have about six weeks to devise a plan for the future,” Seiberg said in the note. “If they are going to change management, now is the time to act. And if they plan to back Stumpf, then the bank needs to use the election recess to devise a political strategy to justify the decision.”
On Monday, Deutsche Bank analysts lowered earnings estimates for Wells Fargo from $4.12 to $3.97 to “account for the potential ongoing impact of the company’s sales practices.” The bank continues, however, to keep a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Wells Fargo reports third-quarter earnings next week.
