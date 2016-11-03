Wells Fargo facing SEC investigation over fake accounts scandal, filing says

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions is now among the agencies investigating Wells Fargo over a fake accounts scandal, according to the bank’s quarterly 10-Q filing on Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., in a Sept. 28 letter called on the SEC to investigate whether Wells Fargo and senior officials violated laws “by misleading investors and firing whistleblowers while the bank oversaw the creation of millions of unauthorized, fraudulent accounts.”
In Thursday’s filing, as has been previously disclosed, the San Francisco-based bank said it’s also being investigated by “federal, state and local government agencies,” including the U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general.
On Sept. 8, Wells agreed to pay $185 million in fines to resolve allegations that its employees opened millions of accounts that customers may not have authorized from 2011 through earlier this year. That spurred customer outrage, congressional hearings and an array of new investigations and lawsuits.
Tim Sloan replaced John Stumpf as CEO on Oct. 12 in the fallout from the scandal that has rocked the nation’s No. 3 bank by assets. He and Mary Mack, a former Wachovia executive who took charge of the retail banking operation this summer, are scheduled to make a presentation at a banking conference in Boston Thursday morning.
Wells spokesman Mark Folk said he could not comment on the 10-Q filing, but said the bank is “committed to restoring trust with customers and all of its key stakeholders.” He noted actions the bank has taken such as appointing new executives, eliminating sales goals in the the retail bank and refunding $2.6 million in fees incurred from potentially unauthorized accounts.
In their Sept. 28 letter, Warren, Merkley and Menendez said the SEC should investigate the bank because executives knew about the problem as early as 2013 but never disclosed the issue to investors in its securities filings. In congressional hearings, Stumpf testified the bank never did so because the issue was not “material” to the bank’s financial results.
The senators also said the bank should be investigated because Stumpf certified financial reports under the Sarbanes-Oxley law that “did not indicate any knowledge of this massive fraud.” In addition, the SEC should investigate whether the bank violated whistleblower protection laws when it fired employees who reported misconduct, the senators wrote.
