Bank of America’s second-quarter profit rises 10 percent

Bank of America on Tuesday reported $5.3 billion in second-quarter profit, an increase of 10 percent from the same quarter last year.
The Charlotte-based bank said it had $22.8 billion in revenue, up 7 percent, while expenses rose due to severance pay and the sale of data centers as CEO Brian Moynihan focuses on further slashing costs and streamlining the company.
“Against modest economic growth of 2 percent, we had one of the strongest quarters in our history. All of our businesses delivered strong results, with several setting new records,” Moynihan said in a statement.
Moynihan, now in his eight year as chief executive, has been under pressure to improve key profitability measures at Bank of America. The CEO for years has been cutting away at expenses at a bank that grew unwieldy after decades of acquisitions. Such efforts have involved shedding branches and employees in Charlotte and elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the bank said it had hit a target on an efficiency measure closely tracked by investors. The bank said its efficiency ratio, which shows how much it costs to generate one dollar of revenue, had reached 60 percent.
Such progress comes as Moynihan continues striving to reduce the company’s annual noninterest expenses to about $53 billion by the end of 2018, a new cost-cutting goal announced last year. Those cuts add to others made under Moynihan, who has been pushing to shed non-core parts of the company.
In December, for example, Bank of America announced the sale of its U.K. consumer credit card business to Lloyds Banking Group. That sale helped results reported Tuesday through a $103 million after-tax gain.
As the Fed continues to raise interest rates, investors have been keeping a close eye on Bank of America, seen as the most sensitive to higher rates among the biggest U.S. banks. Last month, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time since the financial crisis. On Tuesday, Bank of America cited higher interest rates in reporting 9 percent growth in net interest income.
Tuesday’s results included profit of 46 cents a share compared with 41 cents a year earlier. The average estimate among 24 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 43 cents.
Bank of America became the latest large U.S. to report second-quarter financial results.
Last week, Wells Fargo disclosed a 4.5 percent increase in profit. Also last week, JPMorgan Chase announced a 13 percent rise in profit, while Citigroup reported a 3 percent decline.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
